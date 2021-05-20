Call Of Duty Warzone Patch 1.37 Begins 80’s Action Heroes Event

Call of Duty Warzone patch 1.37 has finally arrived, and will be making Christmas come seven months early for fans of 80s action movies. The patch, which is part of the Season 3 Reloaded update, will bring in 80s action stars John McClane of Die Hard fame and John Rambo to the game.

The update adds a variety of new weapons to the game, along with a number of balance adjustments for several older guns. There aren’t any official patch notes as of yet, however, so here’s what we do know will be getting added to Warzone with the update.

As part of the event, there will be some significant changes to Warzone. Along with the limited-time game mode Power Grab, new points of interest will be added to the Warzone map. These include Nakatomi Plaza (the setting of Die Hard), Survival Camps, and CIA Outpost. There’s also an Action-themed loot table for the event.

Obviously, Call of Duty Warzone patch 1.37 will also give us new operators, in the form of McClane and Rambo, so you can try and channel their badassery into your own gameplay. New weapons are also being added, such as a baseball bat, an AMP63 pistol, and a ballistic knife.

Though the content isn’t currently live, you’ll be able to download the patch starting at 9 PM Pacific Time (or whenever that is for you in your own time zone). Playstation owners in particular can already pre-load the patch, so that when it goes live they don’t have to spend as much time downloading.

If you’re a fan of either Rambo or Die Hard (or both), hopefully the 80s Action Heroes event will be a fun time for you, especially since there’s lots of trivia and challenges to look out for as you play Warzone. You can play Warzone on Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, Xbox Series X, and Playstation 5. Once again, Call of Duty Warzone patch 1.37 goes live at 9 PM tonight, Pacific Time.