“Unknown” Resident Evil: Village DLC Surfaces On Steam

The newly released (and critically acclaimed) Resident Evil: Village might possibly be receiving new content down the road.

Earlier today, two “unknown” downloadable content listings were spotted (via TwistedVoxel) for Resident Evil: Village on Steam Database. Both listings were last updated by developer Capcom four and seven months ago respectively, with the most recently updated listing actually titled “Village_DLC02” by the developer.

Take note that Capcom has not officially announced any season pass or post-release expansion packs for Resident Evil: Village, at least not yet. The game does feature a couple of DLC options but they are the official soundtrack and the Trauma Pack which contains a number of in-game items and freebies.

Take also note that listings on Steam Database are never guaranteed to see the light of day. Resident Evil: Village for example had cut out anti-hero Ada Wong during development. The unknown DLC could hence be either cut content or another bundle containing digital goodies.

There is no way to ascertain if Capcom has been working on a story-based expansion pack. Resident Evil: Village pretty much wrapped up its main storyline at the end, but its post-credits scene more or less teased a new chapter which may as well set up a plot for Resident Evil 9. That or Capcom may continue the post-credits teaser through a story-based expansion pack.

Resident Evil: Village was released a couple of weeks ago and has since then become the fastest-selling game in the Resident Evil franchise. Capcom managed to ship over 3 million copies across all supported platforms within the first week of release, which helped the new game surpass Resident Evil 7: Biohazard in terms of sales for the launch period.

Resident Evil: Village is now available for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Google Stadia, and PC.