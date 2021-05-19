In this Genshin Impact Eula Character Guide, we will be telling you about everything related to the all-new character Eula in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Eula

Eula, also known as “Spindrift Knight” is a brand-new 5-star Cryo character in Genshin Impact.

Eula is a captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Company. She has some very nifty tricks up her sleeve, and we will be discussing all of those, including her attacks, passive abilities, constellations, and the details about her ascension will also be discussed here.

Attacks and Abilities

Melee: Favonius Bladework – Edel

Normal Attack: She can perform 5 consecutive strikes, 2 of them being double hits.

Charged Attacks: Perform stamina draining continuous slashes, and a final, more powerful slash to finish the combo.

Plunging Attack: Plunges and slams into the ground to deal AoE damage to enemies.

Elemental Skill: Icetide Vortex

Eula creates a swift blade by imbuing her claymore with ice. She can do swift slashes to inflict Cryo damage on the enemy and bank stacks of Grimheart from them.

Grimhearts increase Eula’s defense and raise her resistance to interruption as well.

If you hold her sword, she will consume a stack of Grimheart and leap forward to deal AoE Cryo damage.

Elemental Burst: Glacial Illumination

Eula transforms her claymore, which deals AoE Cryo damage to enemies nearby, and then creates a Lightfall Sword that follows her for 7 seconds. This sword also increases Eula’s interruption and resistance.

Once the 7 seconds are over, the sword explodes violently, inflicting damage to nearby enemies.

Eula Passive Talents

Roiling Time

Upon consumption of 2 Grimheart stacks, a Shattered Lightfall Sword is created that explodes immediately, dealing 50% of the damage a normal Lightfall Sword deals.

Wellspring of War-Lust

Eula gains 1 Grimheart stack, and the cooldown timer for her Icetide Vortex is reset whenever Glacial Illumination is cast.

Aristocratic Introspection

Eula has a 10% to receive double products when she crafts Character Talent Materials.

Eula Constellations

Tidal Illusion

Eula’s Physical Damage is increased for 6s by 30% whenever she consumes Grimheart stacks of Icetide Vortex. Each consumed stack increases the duration of the effect by 6 seconds and can be stacked up to a maximum of 18 seconds.

Lady of Seafoam

Icetide Vortex’s cooldown in Hold mode is decreased and becomes equivalent to the Press mode for Eula.

Lawrence Pedigree

Increases the level of Glacial Illumination by 3 and can be upgraded by Eula to a maximum level of 15.

The Obstinacy of One’s Inferiors

Lightfall Sword deals 25% more damage against Eula’s enemies with less than 50% HP.

Chivalric Quality

Increases the Icetide Vortex level by 3 and can be upgraded to a maximum of 15 levels.

Noble Obligation

Eula’s Lightfall Swords created by Glacial Illuminations start with 5 stacks of energy, and Elemental Bursts, Elemental Skills, and Normal Attacks have a 50% chance of granting additional stacks of energy to the Lightfall Sword.

Ascension / Talent Ascension Materials

Ascension Materials

Phase 1 Level 20-40 1x Shivada Jade Sliver, 3x Dandelion Seed, 3x Damaged Mask, 20000 Mora Phase 2 Level 40-50 3x Shivada Jade Fragment, 2x Crystalline Bloom (Cryo Hypostases world boss), 10x Dandelion Seed, 15x Damaged Mask, 40000 Mora Phase 3 Level 50-60 6x Shivada Jade Fragment, 4x Crystalline Bloom, 20x Dandelion Seed, 12x Stained Mask, 60000 Mora Phase 4 Level 60-70 3x Shivada Jade Chunk, 8x Crystalline Bloom, 30x Dandelion Seed, 18x Stained Mask, 80000 Mora Phase 5 Level 70-80 6x Shivada Jade Chunk, 12x Crystalline Bloom, 45x Dandelion Seed, 12x Ominous Mask, 100000 Mora Phase 6 Level 80-90 6x Shivada Jade Gemstone, 20x Crystalline Bloom, 60x Dandelion Seed, 24x Ominous Mask, 120000 Mora

Talent Level-Up Materials