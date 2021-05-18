Bethesda’s Indiana Jones Game Now In Production

While any official reveal will not be taking place anytime soon, a little update has arrived nonetheless to assure fans that the development of the new Indiana Jones game has been moving steadily forward.

According to an updated LinkedIn profile of lightning artist Rik Nieuwdorp from earlier today, the Indiana Jones game has now entered full production. That means developer MachineGames has finalized an initial concept design and will now proceed to make the intended game.

MachineGames is also working on Wolfenstein 3 which will be the final installment to conclude the rebooted trilogy. For the Indiana Jones game, the Swedish developer will be collaborating with the newly revitalized Lucasfilm Games under the guidance of executive producer Todd Howard himself.

Besides the status of development, there is fairly little to know about the project at the time of writing. Bethesda Softworks has already stated that “it will be some time” before more details are revealed and which in typical Bethesda fashion can easily take up several years.

What is confirmed is that the new Indiana Jones game will feature a wholly original story and which will not be based on any of the published books or movies. It will also not be an origin story and will instead feature the legendary archaeologist at the “height” of his career.

Bethesda Softworks will presumably release Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 before the new Indiana Jones game and as such, fans should not be holding their breaths for any meaty updates in the near future. Starfield is already reported to be targeting a 2021 holiday release window or an early 2022 window due to COVID-19-related delays, but The Elder Scrolls 6 will probably take a few more years.

In the meanwhile, the new Indiana Jones remains in development for Xbox Series X and PC. The likelihood of the game landing on PlayStation 5 may as well be diminishing since Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda and all subsidiaries involved.