Diablo 4 Build Uploaded To PSN Ahead Of Potential Closed Alpha

Blizzard Entertainment appears to be preparing Diablo 4 for another round of closed alpha testing in the coming weeks.

Earlier today, publisher Activision was spotted to have uploaded a new game titled ““WELOOOOVEDOGS” to the PlayStation Network database. The mysterious addition had separate builds for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, weighed in around 44 GB, and had an age rating of 17 years or older.

Activision was naturally thought by fans to have uploaded something related to the Call of Duty franchise such as the heavily rumored Modern Warfare 3 Remastered installment. However, further digging by PlayStation 4 tester Justin revealed that what Activision uploaded was actually a new Diablo 4 build.

Yes it’s definitely Activision. look up Oberon on https://t.co/4PHnkrQPQK There’s a PS5 and PS4 content-id codename “WELOOOOVEDOGS” both are Diablo IV https://t.co/3WjvStPW1L — justin (@justinxrubin) May 17, 2021

Take note that adding a build to the PlayStation Network database does not mean Activision Blizzard will be releasing Diablo 4 anytime soon. It is more likely that the developer is preparing for a closed technical alpha on PlayStation consoles.

Diablo 4 in the meanwhile remains without an official release window as development continues on for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. With the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles out, Blizzard will most likely be taking advantage of the powerful hardware for its new Diablo game.

Diablo 4 will be launching with five playable classes: the barbarian, the sorceress, the druid, and the rogue which was revealed recently. That leaves fans to speculate on the fifth and final class, as well as speculate on the release window which currently sits comfortably around 2023 at the earliest.