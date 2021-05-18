Assassin Creed Valhalla has released a new DLC titled The Wrath of the Druids for the players to download, and it features new locations, missions, and armor sets. We will be showing you how to get the Druid Armor Set in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids in this guide.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids Druid Armor Set

The Druidic Armor in AC Valhalla Wrath of the Druids is best for the players that love to go berserk in a fight as it allows you to heal quickly during the fight. Hitting the enemy three times in a row will heal you, making this armor surprisingly good for combat.

Below you will find the location for each of the armor pieces of the Druidic set you need to get in AC Valhalla Wrath of the Druids:

Druidic Helmet Location

The helmet set can be found on the right side of the map where the Movilla Abbey is located. Go to that location and look for a burning church. Enter the church and look on your left to find a locked door.

Inside the room is a chest that contains the helmet set. Go outside and to the left of the church to look into the room. Take out your bow and arrow and aim at the lock. You will need to shoot the lock to open the chest and grab the Druidic Helmet.

Druidic Torso Location

Head to the location marked on the map and look for a camp with a bunch of enemies. Near the campfire is a path in the bushes that leads to an underground lair.

Jump down and face backward to find a passage. Go on that path and look for a crack in the wall on your right. Go through that crack and down the ladder. On your left will be a path blocked by a wooden box. Shoot the box and go through the path.

On your right will be a table that has a key on top. Grab that key and jump down the gateway. There is a locked door down there that requires the key that you picked up. Open the door and go through the small crack on the right. There is a chest in there that has the armor set you need.

Druidic Breeches Location

Look for a cave at the location marked on the map and get to the bottom of it. Climb up from the bottom and go to the campfire. There is an entrance that goes into the cave.

Use your torch to destroy the blockade and enter the cave. Drop down and follow the path to find the chest at the end of it. The chest contains the desired armor set.

Druidic Cloak Location

The location marked on the map leads to an island where the chest with the Cloak armor set is. Go to that island and look for a chest under the big stones.

Druidic Bracers Location

There is a small village with big burning buildings. Look for the building with a well in front of it. Go to the right side of the building and parkour from one barrier to the other. You will see a window with a red flag hanging beneath it. Shoot the window and get inside.

The treasure chest with the armor will be located at the corner inside the room.