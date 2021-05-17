Sony Patents An Esports Gambling System

Sony Interactive Entertainment surprisingly appears to be interested in adding gambling (and betting) elements to esports which will always prove to be an incredibly controversial combination.

According to a recently published patent (via VidaExtra) from earlier today, Sony has created a platform of sorts particularly for esports games which will facilitate real-world gambling and betting for interested players or parties.

The patented system works in two phases. The first one provides the public with the odds of winning or losing based on gameplay and other related data collected from the participating esports players in the past. The presented odds will hence give the public a general idea of who to bet on and the stakes involved.

For example, Sony can potentially ask the public to bet on whether a player gets hit in the first minute of their tournament match or not. The odds of that happening will be based on past matches the player has played recently.

Odds for various propositions concerning the play of a computer simulation are determined and presented to a viewer for pecuniary or non-pecuniary wagering purposes. The odds may be determined using past game analytics, or may be determined pari-mutuelly.

The second phase of the patented gambling system involves the bet itself. Once the match begins, the odds will change dynamically based on how the match progresses. You however will be free to cash out at any point while keeping in mind that cashing out before the end of the match will reduce the overall income.

Sony also appears to be willing to allow the public to place bets with real-world money as well as in-game items much like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Strangely enough, the proposed gambling and betting esports platform looks to be just an idea for the time being. The patent does not imply that Sony has already created one, but securing the patent in advance will give the PlayStation company an edge over any competition down the road.

Such a controversial patent could not have come at a more pressing time. Sony acquired the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) last month as an “experienced strategic partner who truly respects the spirit of the fighting game community.” The company has ensured that “EVO [will] remain a one-of-a-kind grassroots competitive platform for fighting game players and fans around the globe.”