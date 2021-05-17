Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer Beneath the Great Machine Walkthrough

Beneath the Great Machine is a quest in Destiny 2 that you receive after completing Lost Splicer. The quest has two parts and each provides you with a quest update upon its completion. This Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer Beneath the Great Machine guide, walks you through both parts of the quest to receive Seasonal characters along with seasonal artifacts.

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer Beneath the Great Machine

The quest is divided into two stages. The first stage takes you to the Last City where you meet Mithrax. During the second stage, you must visit the H.E.L.M and interact with Splicer Servitor.

You’ll be introduced to the new seasonal characters in Season of the Splicer, as well as a seasonal artifact in the quest ‘Beneath the Great Machine’.

Below is the detailed information for both stages of Beneath the Great Machine quest.

The Last City

During the first stage, you head over to the Last City: Eliksni Quarter where you’ll meet Mithrax. As you go near Mithrax, a conversation between three individuals takes place which ends shortly after, giving you a quest update when it ends.

Your next quest update is to visit the H.E.L.M, above the Tower found at the Director screen.

Visit H.E.L.M

Simply head over to the H.E.L.M and talk to Splicer Servitor in a room. Note that, as compared to the previous season, H.E.L.M is quite distinct as it now includes a new room in the west. You can get access to this room through the stairs going down the west wall.

Once you’ve finally reached the room. You’ll come across Splicer Servitor. Talk to it and watch as you trigger the lore screen. Once the lore screen is triggered, Splicer Servitor rewards you with Paradrome Cube Artifact along with a Splicer Gauntlet.