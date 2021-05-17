Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer has incorporated numerous ways to combat the Darkness in this installment, making it an exciting experience for the players. You will be introduced to some new weapons and, for each class, a brand new Stasis Aspect. In this Destiny 2 Aspect of Interference guide, we’ll be showing you how to get new Aspects by finishing the Aspect of Interferences quest.

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer Aspect of Interference

If you want to acquire the Stasis Aspect in Destiny 2, it is essential that you first complete your tasks for Aspect of Interference. To complete the Aspect, you’ll have to go around doing a bunch of tasks and scavenger hunts surrounding Kell’s Rising in Europa. You will also be experiencing a Vex simulation.

Before you go on board with the quest, keep in mind that you should have all Stasis Aspects. Alongside all the Aspects in D2, you will also need to have the grenade launcher named Salvation’s Grip to destroy the enemies.

How to Complete Aspect of Interference in D2



So to start, head to the Exo Stranger and converse with him. He will be assigning you to go around Kell’s Rising on Europa and find Entropic Shards. Upon finding them, you’ll have to destroy them instantly.

A total of six Entropic Shards will be found in Destiny 2 when you go around finding them with the help of a marker that will guide you in the right direction. Finding them wouldn’t be a hassle either as they’ll be found in pretty manageable trails.

Encountering Entropic Shards

As the pointer helps you trace the shards, make use of your Salvation’s Grip and destroy them. Salvation’s Grip is a hefty weapon with quite a big damaging effect that will successfully take down every single Shard.

The sixth shard, however, will be encountered from the left of an arena. You’ll find him near a sidewalk. Upon appearing, start attacking him. After taking down the last Entropic Shard, you will receive waves of Vex over the 1310 level cap benefiting you in fights. At this point, you can now choose whatever heavy weapon you like to combat with; Salvation’s Grip isn’t mandatory.

After you’ve taken down the shards and waves of Vex, the next mission will start.

Heroic Exo Challenge



The last requires you to complete the Heroic Exo Challenge. Each challenge will vary according to the season you play in, be prepared and get the best gear prepared. It’ll be having weekly rotation in between Agility, Survival, and Safeguard.

Rewards

The type of rewards that you will be receiving is dependent on your character’s class.

Diamond Lance

Titans receive the Diamond Lance by shattering or defeating targets by using Stasis abilities to create the Stasis Lance. You can freeze the targets in a small area by throwing a lance at them on impact.

Glacial Harvest

Warlocks receive Glacial Harves. Freeze targets to create Glacial Shards. Higher tier combatants create a maximum number of shards.

Touch of Winter

Hunters receive Touch of Winter. The three grenades, Glacier, Duskfield, Coldsnap have enhanced functionality.

Glacier adds a stasis crystal and changes the formation.

Duskfield increases the slow-field size and creates a small stasis.

Coldsnap Seeker travels faster and chains for an extra round.

Once these grenades are collected, they can be viewed under the Stasis sub-class menu.