Last month, World Wrestling Entertainment dropped the first trailer for WWE 2K22, and now they’re already giving fans a choice on who will be the WWE 2K22 cover star. After the heavily-panned WWE 2K20 and a year-long hiatus, hopefully 2K will be able to make this game better than any before.

The WWE 2K games have been coming out since 2013, and the cover stars for those games have included The Rock, John Cena, Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and Roman Reigns/Becky Lynch. Apparently 2K22’s choices for cover star are between Drew McIntyre and Sasha Banks.

McIntyre had a good year in 2020, winning that year’s Royal Rumble and beating Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36, along with holding the WWE Championship for the majority of the year. Sasha Banks, however, also has a good record.

Banks had a Hell in a Cell match against her rival Bayley, which she won, and also got back the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Banks also has even more star power on account of playing the role of Bo-Katan Kryze’s right hand Kosha Reeves in The Mandalorian.

All the same, it’s not known yet exactly who the WWE 2K22 cover star will be. With two very popular stars that each might have an equal shot at getting on the cover, there’s no telling what 2K and the WWE’s decision will be. They might leave it up to another fan vote, or they might decide it themselves as well.

The game is supposed to be released sometime this year, likely towards the tail end in September, October, November, or December, but since the trailer only came out last month and we haven’t really had any indication or footage about the game, all we can do is wait and see until they finally decide.

Hopefully, whoever ends up the WWE 2K22 cover star, the game will actually be good this time instead of being hot garbage like WWE 2K20.