New Donkey Kong Games Rumored To Be Coming Through In-House Development

Donkey Kong may be back, and performing for us, if a rumor about the franchise turns out to be true. A recent post on Twitter by the user Lonely Goomba has started the rumor that Nintendo will be moving Donkey Kong development in-house in order to give us new Donkey Kong games.

The Donkey Kong series has had a somewhat spotty history, and there hasn’t been a new release since 2015, when Mario vs Donkey Kong: Tipping Stars came out exclusively on the Nintendo 3DS eShop. If the rumor is true, however, a new Donkey Kong game might be in progress at Nintendo EPD, who developed Super Mario Odyssey.

While there hasn’t been any official confirmation from Nintendo about the rumor, there have been various corroborating statements from a variety of other inside sources. The game will apparently also be two-dimensional, or at most, 2.5-dimensional, rather than 3D like modern Mario games.

Donkey Kong has been a side-scroller series since its inception, so it’s not much of a surprise that new Donkey Kong games, if they’re being developed, will be following that trend. The games will also not be including the “Country” moniker that past Donkey Kong games have had, supposedly because Nintendo EPD doesn’t want to make sequels to games they didn’t make.

Even if Donkey Kong won’t be going the same way as Mario for its style, it’s probably better that Nintendo doesn’t try and do anything too fancy to start off. This is their first Donkey Kong game after all, so keeping it simple and true to the spirit of the original games is likely the best decision.

If the rumors are true, and we are getting new Donkey Kong games coming in the future, hopefully Nintendo EDP will be able to find similar success to Rare with their games.