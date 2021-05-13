In this guide, we will tell you in detail how to get the Chroma Rush, the latest Legendary rifle introduced in Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer.

How to Get Chroma Rush in Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer

Amongst the new quests, armors, and weapons featured in the latest season of Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer, the auto-rifle Chroma Rush is surely one of the highlights.

Apart from being capable of equipping season mods, this auto-file can fire at 720 RPM, with pinpoint accuracy up to medium range.

Our guide below details everything that you need to know about Chroma Rush, including its stats, perks, and how you can acquire it.

How to Get Chroma Rush

To get your hands on Chroma Rush, you’ll first need to gather up the Umbral Engrams; they can drop in any activity in the game, so obtaining them is simple.

Next, you’ll need to visit the HELM and the Umbral Recaster to be able to focus the Umbral Engrams to the type you want. For Chroma Rush, turn the Umbral Engram into a Splicer Armory Engram. Doing so will require 25 Decrypted Data.

(Note that this can only be done if you have completed the ‘Beneath the Great Machine’ mission and handed in the relevant triumph.)

Stats and Perks

Below, you’ll find all the relevant stats and possible perks of the Chroma Rush auto rifle.

Stats

Impact: 18

Recoil: 45

Reload Speed: 52

Range: 32

Handling: 42

Zoom: 16

Inventory Size: 54

Rounds per Minute: 720

Magazine: 51

Aim Assistance: 80

Possible Perks

The Chroma Rush can roll with the following sets of Perks.

Perk 1

Corkscrew Rifling, Arrowhead Brake, Chambered Compensator, Extended Barrel, Fluted Barrel, Full Bore, Hammer-Forged Rifling, Polygonal Rifling, Smallbore

Perk 2

Accurized Rounds, Steady Rounds, Appended Mag, Tactical Mag, Extended Mag, Flared Magwell, Alloy Magazine

Perk 3

Heating Up, Moving Target, Feeding Frenzy, Tunnel Vision, Dynamic Sway Reduction, Subsistence

Perk 4

Thresh, Wellspring, Rampage, Adrenaline Junkie, Tap the Trigger, Kill Clip