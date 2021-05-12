Steam Games Might Be Coming To Consoles Later This Year

It appears that publisher (and developer) Valve might be planning to release some of its Steam games on consoles in the coming months.

While appearing as a guest speaker (via Reddit) at the Sancta Maria College in New Zealand earlier today, Valve CEO Gabe Newell was asked if Steam will be putting any games on consoles or will remain exclusive to PC for the immediate future? Newell teased that the answer will be provided by the end of the year. He however also added that the answer will probably be not what the public expects.

“You will get a better idea of that by the end of this year,” said Newell, “and it will not be the answer you expect.”

It remains to be seen what exactly the Valve co-founder was hinting earlier today. Valve might either be planning to bring some of its Steam games to consoles or integrate Steam itself into consoles. Both being significant decisions should either of them come to pass.

Steam has maintained its dominance on PC for decades without any sign of expansion. Other publishers however have come around to see the benefits of joining hands with Microsoft for example by bringing games to Xbox Game Pass in order to increase reach. Valve could be contemplating in the same vein.

It should also be noted that most recently, a leaked court document from the ongoing lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple suggested that Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, had several meetings with Newell at Valve a while back. The notion being that Steam or its games might be landing on Xbox consoles by the end of the year.

Earlier in the year, a Chinese version of Steam was officially released but with only a handful of games. Compared to the international version which caters thousands of games, the Chinese version was launched with barely three dozen games.