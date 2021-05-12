In this Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 8 Challenges guide, we’ll get you up to speed on all the challenges being introduced this week and how to complete them fast.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 8 Challenges

Week 8 challenges are now live in Fortnite Season 6, and here’s how you can complete them to earn the additional XP and unlock awesome skins.

Epic Challenges

Collect 3 research books from Holly Hedges or Pleasant Park

Jump 3 times from the launcher at Guardian Towers

Open 2 chests at The Spire or Guardian Towers

Land on the ground and damage an opponent within 10 seconds of landing

Dance once in the kitchen of Durr Burger

Use Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit once

Drive from Durr Burger to Pizza Pit without exiting the vehicle

Collecting Research Books

For the very first challenge of the week, you’ll be required to collect 3 research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park.

To complete this scholarly challenge, head to one of the two locations. Luckily, both of them are named locations, and you can easily locate them on the map.

The books are located inside the houses on the outskirts of both of these locations. You’ll find them on the floor near book racks. Most of them are tucked away in the corners.

Fortnite has planted more than 3 research books in both of these locations. Hence completing this challenge would be a piece of cake.

Jumping from the Guardian Tower

Moving on to the second challenge of the week, you’ll have to use the launcher located on top of the Guardian Tower 3 times. You’ll find one southwest of Steamy Stacks.

You’ll have to glide on top of the tower from a high point and then jump using the launcher at the edge.

To make the challenge slightly easier, try gliding back to the top of the tower instantly instead of dropping to the ground and then having to make your way to the top again.

Opening the Chests

For the third challenge, you’ll have to stay put at the Guardian Tower. This has to be the easiest challenge so far. Look around for chests and open two of them to complete this challenge.

Look for an outpost near the base of the Guardian Tower and head inside. You’ll find one chest inside. The second chest is located near the stairs leading up to the top of the tower. There are two more chests at the top of the tower, near the launcher.

You can also complete the third challenge by opening two chests at the Spire. There’s a chest located at the top of the tower and two at its base. You’ll have to break down a wooden wall to access one of them.

Damaging the Opponents

To complete the fourth challenge, try finding some high ground with a few opponents beneath you. Then glide down and take out one of them within 10 seconds of hitting the ground. The challenge would be easier if completed in Team Rumble.

Dancing in Durr Burger

Moving on to the fifth challenge, dance in the kitchen of Durr Burger. It is located to the west of Weeping Woods.

Using the Firefly Jar

To complete the sixth challenge, we’ll require some fireflies. You’ll find quite a lot of them on a hill northwest of Colossal Crops.

Collect one, and then head over to the Pizza Pit. Once you’re there, throw a firefly jar inside.

Driving from Durr Burger to Pizza Pit

For this challenge, head back to Durr Burger and look for a vehicle. Then drive back to Pizza Pit without leaving the vehicle even once. To avoid that, fill up the car with gasoline before you set off. You can also upgrade the wheels so that the vehicle doesn’t get stuck anywhere.

Legendary Challenge

The legendary challenge for this week is all about destruction. You’ll have to burn down 500 structures to complete the challenge.

The challenge is fairly simple but time-consuming. You can complete this challenge easily in the Weeping Woods using Primal Flame Bow or Firefly Jars.