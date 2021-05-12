Over 25 First-Party PS5 Games In Development, Half Of Which Are New IPs

PlayStation 5 reportedly has more than two dozen first-party games in development right now and they come in all shapes and sizes.

Speaking with Wired in a recent interview, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Worldwide Studios head Hermen Hulst revealed that there are more than 25 first-party games in development for PS5 at the time of writing, nearly half of which are completely brand new intellectual properties.

He further added that the in-development PS5 games account for “an incredible amount of variety originating from different regions” and that they cover “big, small, different genres,” meaning that Sony has tasked both triple-a and indie developers from across the globe to expand the PlayStation library.

Elsewhere, Guerrilla studio director Angie Smets pointed out how global lockdowns due to COVID-19 made it extremely challenging to continue development work. Thankfully, developers were able to utilize the shared services of Sony to navigate through the pandemic.

The power of cloud gaming for example, which Sony has built for its streaming platform PlayStation Now, allowed developers to play-test games remotely. “Seeing that first play test using PlayStation was a huge relief,” said Smets. “Knowing that, ‘OK, great, we can continue.’”

Take note that a few of those mentioned first-party PS5 games have already been announced. Horizon Forbidden West being one of them. Hulst teased that he was able to recently spend time on a preview build of the upcoming sequel about seven or eight months after, and the game looks stunning. “To step away and to come back to it? Talk about giving me a gift.”

Horizon Forbidden West went into full production earlier in the year as Guerrilla Games wrapped up Horizon Zero Dawn and its PC updates. The game brings back Aloy to explore a new frontier of a post-apocalyptic America as she and her comrades head further down to the Pacific coast.

Guerrilla Games is said to have been tasked by Sony to create a complete trilogy, meaning that there will eventually be another new dawn down the road; perhaps on PlayStation 6.