Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Has Been Played By Over 37 Million Players

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was released exactly five years ago today and has since then enabled millions of players to follow through the seemingly last adventure of protagonist Nathan Drake.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, developer Naughty Dog shared some interesting statistics to mark the memorable five-year anniversary of the game.

For starters, Uncharted 4 has been played by more than 37 million players since its release across multiple platforms and formats. That though should not be confused with sales numbers.

The game was offered for free by Sony Interactive Entertainment last year as part of its PlayStation Plus lineup in April 2020. It is likely that millions of PlayStation Plus members used the opportunity to download (and save) a copy of the game.

Furthermore, just over 13 million players experienced the multiplayer mode, 9.5 million players used an accessibility option, 2 million players took a photo of Sully, and more.

To celebrate the 5th anniversary of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End’s release, we want to thank the players who joined us and Nathan Drake on this wild ride. ✌️ Remember to play with the lemur! #SicParvisMagna pic.twitter.com/YVlmu36KOz — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) May 10, 2021

The shared statistics are from the day of release to May 2021 and covers releases on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the latter being made available through backwards compatibility.

A few months back, Nolan North, the voice actor of Nathan Drake, sent out a message to Naughty Dog stating that Uncharted 5, whenever it materializes, needs to have him as the voice of Nathan Drake. Naughty Dog though has already made it clear that it is not interested in milking a franchise. Uncharted 4 hence continues to stand as a concluding chapter to the franchise narrative in the same way The Last of Us Part 2 will not be receiving a post-release expansion pack because of how its post-apocalyptical story is done.