Resident Evil: Village Launch Sales Have Surpassed Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil: Village was released worldwide less than a week ago but has already registered a monumental sales record.

In an official announcement made earlier today, developer and publisher Capcom confirmed that Resident Evil: Village has shipped over 3 million copies across all supported platforms since release.

Resident Evil: Village has hence already surpassed Resident Evil 7: Biohazard in terms of sales for the launch period. That also brings the eighth mainline installment in the franchise on par with the recent Resident Evil 2 remake for the same period. Furthermore, the new sales tally have boosted lifetime sales for the Resident Evil franchise past 100 million copies sold.

Take note that Resident Evil 7 was released in January 2017 and has sold a cumulative 8.5 million copies across all supported platforms as of December 31, 2020. The four-year timeline makes for an interesting comparison since Resident Evil: Village will have achieved half of those sales within its launch year. Hence, as such, Capcom probably expects the new horror entry to break the 10 million sales barrier within the same four-year window.

It should however be taken into consideration that Resident Evil 8 was released on both previous- and current-generation consoles. The additional platforms likely helped sales. The PlayStation 5 version in particular was highly popular since nearly half of all recorded sales in the United Kingdom were on PS5. That probably owed to how the game uses the new DualSense features (haptic feedback and adaptive triggers) for a heightened horror experience.

Resident Evil: Village takes place three years after the events of Resident Evil 7 and sees the return of protagonist Ethan Winters to a mysterious European village located in Transylvania, Romania where he faces the towering (and vampiric) Lady Dimitrescu and her three daughters.

Resident Evil: Village is now available for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Google Stadia, and PC.