Remedy To “Maybe” Show Alan Wake 2 At E3 2021

Alan Wake 2 potentially remains in development and might possibly be announced at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in the coming months.

During a new podcast episode of The Game Mess Show earlier today, GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb stated that he has heard publisher Remedy Entertainment to be actively working on Alan Wake 2 and the sequel “maybe” planned for an announcement at the upcoming all-digital E3 2021.

Grubb has mentioned Alan Wake 2 before as well. The only difference now is that back then he mentioned Remedy Entertainment to be developing and Epic Games to be publishing the sequel.

It has been more than a decade since the first Alan Wake was released. Remedy Entertainment obtained publishing rights to the franchise from Microsoft in 2019 which fans more or less took as a sign of good things to come. Remedy however was at the time fully focusing on Control which incidentally received an Alan Wake-related expansion pack to further fuel expectations.

Remedy Entertainment also confirmed at the time that both Alan Wake and Control share a similar universe and that a new project set in the said shared universe has been green-lit into its pipelines.

Alan Wake 2 however has never been specifically mentioned by the studio which was behind the original installment. It goes without saying that the franchise was always destined to return, now more than ever with the new consoles out.

Remedy Entertainment is currently working on a first-person shooter titled CrossfireX for Xbox platforms. That as well as an undisclosed project which may or may not be Alan Wake 2.

The original Alan Wake reportedly sold more than 3 million copies during its lifetime. While not as impressive when considering the age of the game, Alan Wake has garnered a cult following and as such, fans have been wishing to return to the small fictional town of Bright Falls to experience more of the supernatural events coming to life from the pages of a novel.