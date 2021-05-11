Call Of Duty 2021 Rumored To Release Without Multiplayer

The new Call of Duty 2021 could be the first installment in the franchise as of late to release without any multiplayer support.

During a new podcast episode of The Game Mess Show earlier today, GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb stated that he has heard Call of Duty 2021 to be having “major development problems on the multiplayer side” of things. Grubb further added that he has also heard publisher Activision to be strongly considering a release without any multiplayer support due to the said development issues.

That being said, there will still be a new Call of Duty multiplayer experience to try out in 2021. The unannounced Modern Warfare 2 remastered release will apparently feature multiplayer to fill in the void left behind by Call of Duty 2021, making the remastered game the sole Call of Duty multiplayer experience to release in 2021.

Call of Duty 2021 is coming from developer Sledgehammer Games and will reportedly be another installment in the franchise to take place in the past. The upcoming game will feature Guerrilla-like warfare, have boots on the ground, and be gritty, at least based on insiders over the past few months.

Importantly, Sledgehammer Games was said to be integrating Call of Duty 2021 with Warzone. Take note that the recent Black Ops Cold War was similarly integrated with Warzone but a couple of months after release.

The new Call of Duty might hence be following the same route except that the entire multiplayer support will be a bit more delayed and pushed forward somewhere in 2022. Should that come to pass, the Call of Duty community will still have both the traditional multiplayer of Black Ops Cold War, Warzone itself, and perhaps the rumored Modern Warfare 2 remastered multiplayer.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered was released last year but with only the single-player campaign. Its multiplayer could hence be inbound to complete the experience.