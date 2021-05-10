The Village is kind of the center and heart of RE8, and throughout your numerous excavations of the weird place, you’ll find a number of collectibles to interest you. In this Resident Evil Village Village Visit #3 Collectibles guide, we’ll be showing you where you can find all of the items of interest in the village the third time around.

Resident Evil Village Village Visit #3 Collectibles

You’ll find a total of four collectibles during your third visit to the Village in RE8.

Explosive Round (Recipe #7)

This collectible is a recipe for an Explosive Round. You can buy it from the merchant for 3000 Lei. You can also buy it later on or after starting a New Game+.

Flashbang (Recipe #8)

This collectible is a recipe for a Flashbang. This is also present on the altar of the Village. You can buy it from the merchant for 3000 Lei. You can also buy it later on in the game or after starting a new game.

Broken Slab (Key Item)

This collectible is a key item called the broken slab. This is present in the graveyard of the Village. You can find it inside the crypt on the left side of the graveyard.

Note that, this specific collectible was inaccessible until the third visit to the village. In order to use it, you will have to find the “Beneviento’s Treasure” icon on the map and then travel there.

F2 Rifle High-Capacity Mag (Weapon Part #2)

This collectible is a weapon part. It is a High-Capacity Magazine for the F2 rifle. This is present in the East Old Town. Take your key to Luthier’s House which you found in the garden to the back of “House with Missing Owners”.

This is close to the place where Outhouse #7 was. Look for the code which is shown on the birthday painting in the hallway. The code is 27-09-17. Now open the lock of the cupboard inside the room with the provided code.