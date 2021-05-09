In this Resident Evil Village Lockpick Locations guide, we’ll be showing you where you can stock up on this valuable item so as to be able to unlock extra goodies for your journey and consequently increase your survivability.

Resident Evil Village Lockpick Locations

As you play through Resident Evil Village, you’ll soon realize the importance of opening locked containers. The reason is that resources are highly scarce, and skipping out unlocking these said locks is a huge mistake.

In RE8 Village , you’re going to need whatever you can get your hands on, and for that, you need to pick up the art of lockpicking and unlock everything there is in the terrifying Village.

Below, you’ll find all lockpick locations in RE Village.

Castle Dimitrescu Lockpicks

Kitchen: You will find an easy-to-pick lock in the hallway right next to the kitchen in Castle Dimitrescu. On the opposite side of the hallway will be a side table with a lamp on it. The lockpick will be on the table right beside the lamp.

Attic: Another lockpick will be in the attic of the castle. Climb up the attic and go to your left, and you will have to kill a zombie. Then you will find the lockpick on the boxes beside the lamp.

Armory: Another lockpick will be in the armory. This one is quite simple, just get to the armory, and the lockpick will be on a table on the far end of the armory.

Old Town Lockpick Location

This one is in the middle of where East and West Old Town is written on the map. You will see a lock sign on the map. This is a locked house; you can use your blade to cut the door open, and you will find the lockpick in the shack on the right side.

In the Well

You will see a well symbol on the map in between where the Workshop and West Old Town is written. This lockpick will be inside the well. You just have to go there and operate the well to get the basket outside of the well and get the lockpick.

The Garden

When you get to a shack opposite of the garden area, you will have to face many zombies. You will also find a shotgun in there which will be very helpful to get rid of said zombies. Check the window sill of the shack to find another lockpick.

The Well

Another lockpick can be found in the well on the west most corner of the village. But this time, you will have to climb down the ladder into the well, and you will find the lockpick down in the water.

Heisenberg Factory Lockpick

When you are in the basement of the Heisenberg Factory, you will find a lockpick inside a cupboard there. Yet another lockpick can be found in the room that is right next to the operation room of the Heisenberg Factory.