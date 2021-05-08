In RE 8 Village, you’ll find many treasures scattered across the many locations you’ll visit. In this Resident Evil Village Combinable Treasures guide, we’ll tell you all the treasures that are combinable so that you can get the most Lei for selling them as a bundle!

Resident Evil Village Combinable Treasures

While you’ll be tempted to sell treasures to the Duke in RE Village to make some quick Lei, it’s better to wait and see if you can combine them to make them complete and more valuable. There are a few different combinable treasures. Therefore, we shall continue in the order you will be able to find them in the game.

Once you have the combinable treasures in your inventory, you need to use the triangle button to scroll through the treasures tab in RE8 Village and combine the ones discussed below:

Azure Eye

This is the first combinable treasure in RE 8 Village that you can find after you have the Insignia Key item. You need to go to B1 Kitchen after getting the key and then enter the special chambers by shoot the wall. Once inside, shoot the lanterns, so the fires are lit.

Silver Ring

Silver Ring can be combined with Azure eye. To obtain the ring, you need to go to Castle Dimitrescu in RE Village. On the first floor, in the Hall of Pleasure, search the dresser.

Wooden Animal Body

After you have completed Castle Dimitrescu, a house just east of Maiden of War will unlock. Inside the house, go upstairs where you can find this, which can be combined with Wooden Animal Head.

Wooden Animal Head

After you have the Well Wheel Key item, use it on the well found next to Maiden of War in the Village. Once the well is raised, you will find this item which can be combined with Wooden Animal Body.

Madelina Body

There is a house right next to Locked Luthiers House in RE Village and the Goat of Warding, head inside the house where you can find this item which is combinable with Madelina Head.

Necklace with Two Holes

This item can be retrieved from the well found right behind the 1F Village church. Once you have it, you need to find Pigeon Blood Ruby and Large Ruby to combine them with

Madelina Head

You will already have the Madelina Body by now; next is the Doll’s head. On your way back from Beneviento house, where you found the Luthier’s key item, you will find a well in the 1F Garden area. Inside the well is the head you are looking for

Pigeon Blood Ruby

The ladder that takes you to the crank you require to unlock the southwest of the village will take you to this item too. Climb the ladder and face the cliff, go straight to find the item on a shed rood nearby.

Large Pigeon Blood Ruby

After you obtain the crank in RE Village, use It to access the boat between the Altar and Ceremony Site. Then, direct the boat to the well behind the nearby shacks, obtain from the well.

Mechanical Cylinder

In B4 Heisenberg’s Factory, look for a breakable wall with a big yellow X written on it, the same area where you need to place the Cog in the factory. Behind the wall, you will find this, which is to be combined with Mechanical Shaft.

Mechanical Shaft

Use the Heisenberg’s Key item to unlock the door taking you to B4 Heisenberg’s Quarter. Once there, you will be able to find the item.

These are all the combinable items that you can sell to Duke and stock up on Lei. This will unlock not only the Repairer trophy but also the treasure hunter achievement in Resident Evil Village.