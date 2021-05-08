This Resident Evil Village All Weapons and Upgrades guide of ours contains all the information about unlocking each weapon in RE 8 Village and the locations of the upgrade’s parts of all weapons.

Resident Evil 8 Village Weapons and Upgrades Parts Locations

You will unlock various weapons in RE8 Village as you progress through the story. While some of the upgrades to these weapons must be found at different locations, some later upgrades can be purchased from the Duke.

Note that each time you upgrade a weapon fully at Duke’s, he will offer you a better weapon than the one you just fully upgraded. This proves to be a nice deal to just sell off the fully upgraded weapon and get a better one. You can then strive for upgrading the new handgun and keep eventually upgrade all of the guns one by one this way.

So here is the list of all the weapons, upgrade parts locations and upgrades pricing in Resident Evil Village:

LEMI Semi-Auto Pistol

You will acquire LEMI Semi-Auto Pistol automatically as part of the storyline.

First Upgrade: LEMI Recoil Compensator can be got from the case in front of the kitchen on the first floor of Castle Dimitrescu.

Second Upgrade: Extended Mag purchased from the Duke for 9000 Lei.

Samurai Edge – AW Model-01

You will acquire Samurai Edge as a bonus from the Trauma Pack DLC. You can also purchase it from the Duke for 200 Lei.

Upgrades: None

M1911 Fully Automatic Handgun

Get into the workshop in 1F Village and use the combination 070408. Look for M1911 along with the Jack Handle Key item and you will acquire this weapon.

First Upgrade: High Capacity Mag upgrade part can be found after emptying Moreau’s Lake. It will be in the first house along the path.

V61 Custom Handgun

You can purchase V61 from the Duke for 120,000 Lei.

First Upgrade: The gunstock upgrade part can be purchased from the Duke for 35000 Lei.

Second Upgrade: Drum Magazine upgrade part can be purchased from the Duke for 70,000 Lei.

Third Upgrade: Long Barrel upgrade part can be purchased from the Duke for 56000 Lei.

M1897 Shotgun

After barricading the sequence in East Old Town, head out of the house and enter the one up the stairs. You will find the M1897 Shotgun on the kitchen table there.

First Upgrade: Hair Trigger can be purchased from the Duke for 8,000 Lei.

W870 TAC Shotgun

You will find W870 TAC Shotgun in a house that will have recently become accessible while on your way out from the Beneviento House.

First Upgrade: The foregrip upgrade part can be acquired using the Crank from Moreau’s. Get to the boat that is between Ceremony Site and Altar and take it to the left. There will be a cave to the right where you will find this foregrip.

Second Upgrade: Improved Gunstock upgrade part can be purchased from the Duke for 22,000 Lei.

SYG-12 Shotgun

SYG-12 Shotgun can be purchased from the Duke for 180,000 Lei.

First Upgrade: Red Dot Sight upgrade part can be purchased from the Duke for 42,000 Lei.

Second Upgrade: Long Barrel upgrade part can be purchased from the Duke for 64,000 Lei.

Third Upgrade: Drum Magazine upgrade part can be purchased from the Duke for 35000 Lei.

F2 Sniper Rifle

In Castle Dimitrescu, you will find the F2 Sniper Rifle in the RF Attic on a chair.

First Upgrade: High Capacity Magazine can be obtained by using the Luthier’s Key at the lock inside 1F Village, West Old Town. Use the combination 270917.

Second Upgrade: High magnification scope can be purchased from the Duke for 15,000 Lei

Third Upgrade: The cheek Rest upgrade part can be purchased from the Duke for 20,000 Lei.

GM79 Grenade Launcher

Head towards the East Old Town while on your way to Moreau and use Iron Insignia on the “Waterwheel Weapon.” You will acquire the weapon from there.

Upgrades: None

M1851 Wolfsbane Magnum

You can acquire this weapon from Moreau’s Lab. This weapon will be marked as “Moreau’s Hidden Weapon.”

First Upgrade: Long Barrel can be found in Heisenberg’s Factory, in the MB4 Operating Room.

Second Upgrade: Increased Capacity Cylinder upgrade part can be purchased from the Duke for 35000 Lei.

STAKE Magnum

You can purchase STAKE Magnum from the Duke for 300,000 Lei.

First Upgrade: Extended Mag upgrade part can be purchased from the Duke for 180,000 Lei.

Second Upgrade: Improved Grip upgrade part can be purchased from the Duke for 120,000 Lei.

USM-AI Handgun

It can be purchased first by utilizing 20,000 CP in the Bonus Menu and then by offering 350 Lei to the Duke.

WCX Assault Rifle

It can be purchased first by utilizing 30,000 CP in the Bonus Menu and then by offering 200 Lei to the Duke.

First Upgrade Part: Red Dot Sight upgrade part can be purchased from the Duke for 140,000 Lei.

Second Upgrade Part: The foregrip upgrade part can be purchased from the Duke for 80,000 Lei.

Dragoon Assault Rifle

It can be purchased first by utilizing 30,000 CP in the Extra Content and then by offering 400 Lei to the Duke.

Upgrades: None

Handcannon PZ

You can obtain this by completing Hardcore Difficulty first. Then it can be purchased first by utilizing 60,000 CP in the Extra Content and then by offering 1,100 Lei to the Duke.

Upgrades: None

Rocket Pistol Handgun

To obtain Rocket Piston Handgun, you first need to complete the Village of Shadows difficulty. Then, it can be purchased first by utilizing 80,000 CP in the Extra Content and then by offering 1,500 Lei to the Duke.

Upgrades: None