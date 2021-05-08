Baten Kaitos Trademarks Claimed By Namco-Bandai in Europe

Namco-Bandai has recently filed two different Baten Kaitos trademarks in Europe, respectively called Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and Baten Kaitos: Origins. While there’s no indication that two games will be coming from these trademarks, it’s a reasonable assumption to make. Both games are likely remasters or remakes of the originals.

Baten Kaitos is a role-playing game that also makes heavy use of cards, whether it’s organizing your inventory, participating in combat in the game, and even as a plot device in general. Players take on the role of a guardian spirit that helps guide the main characters across the setting on a grand adventure. Baten Kaitos: Origins had a similar setup.

The games originally released on the GameCube all the way back in 2003 and 2006, respectively, and while they ended up getting good reviews, neither one had very good sales. It’s possible the Baten Kaitos trademarks being renewed might be Namco-Bandai giving the game another shot.

There’s ample reason for such a thing; Monolith Soft, Eternal Wings’ original developers, claimed in the past that they were willing to come back to the series should the opportunity ever arise, and the games do have something of a cult following.

Considering Nintendo’s recent track record of remastering or remaking games for the Switch, such as Xenogears, Legend of Mana, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and more, we might be seeing both Baten Kaitos titles showing up in a Nintendo Direct fairly soon.

Of course, so far the only evidence we’ve seen of such a thing are the Baten Kaitos trademarks themselves. Namco-Bandai may have started on remastering the games, or they might just be renewing the trademarks. Either way, Baten Kaitos fans have reason to get their hopes up at least. If Baiten Kaitos remasters or remakes do end up coming, hopefully the series will get the recognition it deserves.