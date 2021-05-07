The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Could Feature Fan-Made Mods

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be receiving a next-generation update later in the year and which apparently involves the modding community in some capacity.

According to a report by Kotaku earlier today, community modder Halk Hogan has confirmed himself to be in talks with developer CD Projekt Red for collaborating over The Witcher 3 next-generation update.

Hogan is the creator of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked project, a weighty mod that replaces the original texture files with high-resolution and sharper ones. He noted that while talks are ongoing, there stands a likelihood of his graphical mods being used for the upcoming next-generation update.

“I think the most important news is that I got an official message from CDPR about cooperation,” said Hogan in an announcement. “While not certain yet, it is very likely that HDRP will be included in the official next generation update.”

CD Projekt Red has also confirmed the news. The developer has in fact been contacting various modders for their help on The Witcher 3 next-generation update. Hogan is hence not alone.

“In addition to our own development efforts on the upcoming next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC, we are also in talks with creators of various mods for the 2015 release of the game,” said CD Projekt Red in a statement.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has received a ton of mods since its release back in 2015. CD Projekt Red will hence be saving time and resources by making use of mods that have already proven to be stable.

The question of compensation though naturally arises. Will the modders be paid if CD Projekt Red decides to use their creations in its game in an official capacity? Probably, but which remains to be seen.

The Witcher 3 as well as Cyberpunk 2077 will both be receiving next-generation updates later in the year, as announced by CD Projekt Red last month.