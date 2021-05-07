Resident Evil Village Underground Collectibles Guide

There are a total of 145 collectibles in Resident Evil 8 Village. Each found at a different location. Collecting all of these items rewards you with multiple trophies. This Resident Evil 8 Village Underground Collectibles guide, gives you locations for all collectibles found in the Underground section of the game.

Resident Evil Village Underground Collectibles

RE8 Village The Underground Collectibles consists of a total of four key items which include 1x Goat and 3x Recipes. You can find the detailed location of each item in RE Village Underground below.

Goat

Found at the Vineyard (Underground 1F). Once you’ve escaped the mines, head outside where you’ll come across a few scarecrows. The Goat collectible is found resting to your right in the snow. It produces a sound that you can hear next to the scarecrow to the right.

Follow the sound and use that to locate the collectible with ease.

Recipe Collectibles

There are 3 Recipes found in the Underground section that can be fairly useful considering the scarcity of firepower in RE8.

Shotgun Ammo

Mines

Sniper Rifle Ammo

You might not have enough money to buy all of these recipes at once, so keep in mind that you can always come back here later or during your next run in New Game+.

Recipe #1 Shotgun Ammo

Found at the Underground 1F Vineyard, you can buy the Shotgun Ammo from Duke for 3000 Lei.

Recipe #2 Mines

Found at the Underground 1F Vineyard, you can buy the Mines from Duke for 3500 Lei.

Recipe #3 Sniper Rifle Ammo

Found at the Underground 1F Vineyard, you can buy the Sniper Rifle Ammo from Duke for 4000 Lei.

In case you’re short on Lei, you can buy the Recipes afterward. Once you’ve collected all the collectibles from each section, you can save the data in your inventory and get closer to your rewards.