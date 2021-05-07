Resident Evil: Village On Steam Has The Most Active Players For Any RE Game

Resident Evil: Village was released earlier today and as expected, continues to see high praise and appreciation from fans worldwide.

The new installment in the acclaimed horror franchise has already racked up over a thousands reviews on Steam and majority of which are “very positive” with just over a hundred negative ones.

While the towering Lady Dimitrescu had already raised expectations ahead of release, the glowing Steam reviews point towards a number of other features which developer Capcom has managed with Resident Evil: Village.

Several players have commended Capcom for optimizing the game and even low to medium-end PC systems are reportedly running Resident Evil: Village with smooth (and stable) frame-rates. There are also no game-breaking bugs or glitches which are sort of usual for triple-a games these days at release.

Furthermore, without delving into any spoilers, players are hailing Resident Evil: Village for featuring an excellent narrative. The way the story unfolds keeps players on the edge of their seats with both action and horror elements taking turns. Capcom has really managed to follow up Resident Evil 7 with something even better—blending classic Resident Evil moments with modern-day graphics and freedom-inducing gameplay.

All of those points and more makes it easier to know that Resident Evil: Village is currently leading Steam as the best performing Resident Evil game on the digital marketplace. The new installment has more concurrent players as well as an all-time peak on day one compared to recent installments such as the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes.

Resident Evil: Village takes place three years after the events of Resident Evil 7 and sees the return of protagonist Ethan Winters to a mysterious European village located in Transylvania, Romania.

Transylvania falls right in with the overall theme as Lady Dimitrescu and her three daughters (witches) are all vampiric in nature. While that would not appear to be the case on the surface, game director Morimasa Sato and art director Tomonori Takano have revealed that Lady Dimitrescu was originally supposed to look very different. There were concept works in the pipelines to make the countess “more creature-like” and more scary to make her “feel like a boss character.”

Resident Evil: Village is now available for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Google Stadia, and PC.