Resident Evil Village Castle Dimitrescu All Windows Locations Guide

In this Resident Evil Village Castle Dimitrescu Windows Locations guide, we’ll be showing you where to find all of the windows in the castle that you need to destroy to earn the Bronze Hooligan Trophy.

Resident Evil Village Castle Dimitrescu All Windows Locations

There are a total of 19 windows in Castle Dimitrescu. You have to destroy all the nineteen windows in the game to get the Bronze Hooligan Trophy. After you have successfully collected all the collectibles in the Castle area, you can use our RE8 Village Castle Dimitrescu Windows Locations guide to track down each window and break it down.

This is because now the whole castle is accessible. You can break the windows by shooting and using melee attacks. After you break them, a breeze of cold air will suddenly force its way in.

Let’s take a look at the locations of Castle Dimitrescu windows in RE Village:

Window #1 and #2

The first two windows are very easy to locate. You can find them in the Dining Room.

Window #3

For this window, you will have to go to the kitchen. This is the same room where you fought with the witch behind the kitchen.

Windows #4 and #5

The fourth and fifth windows are present at the end of the courtyard. They are present in Dimitrescu’s chambers. You have to pass through the Silver Metal doors to go to the end of the courtyard. When you see the Statue Puzzle, go up the stairway. You have to shoot both the windows there.

Windows #6, #7 and #8

There are some Statue Puzzles on the second floor as well. You will find them in the hallway. You will have to shoot these three windows as well. This is also in Dimitrescu’s chamber.

Windows #9, #10 and #11

These windows are also present in Dimitrescu’s Chambers. You will find these near the place where she found her phone. The first two windows are present in this room, and the other one is present on the balcony outside, at the very end.

Windows #12, #13, and #14

This trio of windows is present in the Opera Hall. You can get there using the door present on the side of the courtyard. After that, when you’re using the stairwell to go from the first floor to the second, shoot the three windows you see on the side of the stairwell.

Windows #15, #16 and #17

These windows are also present in the Opera Hall. The first two are on the south side of the hall, and the third one is present on the north side of the very same hall.

Window #18

This window can be found in the hall of joy. If you remember the place where you fought the library Witch, this window is right there in the next hallway.

Window #19

This is the last window in RE8 Village. It is present in the Atelier. Breaking this window is part of the main story so that you won’t miss it. The window is in the room with the five bells. You need to shoot at all five of these bells, and one of these is outside the window, so it must be broken to ring the last bell.