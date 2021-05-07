In this guide, we will tell you how to get the treasure of House Beneviento, Berengario’s chalice in Resident Evil Village, by outlining the steps involved.

How to Get Beneviento’s Treasure in Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil 8’s story will eventually lead you to the Beneviento house, but at that point, you’ll not be able to get the treasure. Once you’re done with the puzzles and horrors of the Beneviento house, you’ll eventually get back to the village for the third time.

Now is the time that you can go get that treasure. The first thing you need to find the treasure is the Broken Slab Key in RE8 Village.

Finding the Broken Slab Key

You can find the broken slab key in the crypt at the graveyard inside the village. Once you have returned from the 3rd visit to the village you can get that. If you try to get that before, you will fail to do so since it is locked.

You will find it to the left side of the Castle Dimitrescu entrance. A once locked gate will be open with the slab on the ground inside.

Mini-Boss Fight

After that, you have to go all the way back to the grave at the House Beneviento. Here you will encounter a miniboss that can give you some trouble. Make sure you have ample ammo as this thing is a bullet sponge!

Once you have defeated that creature, you have to place the Broken Slab on the grave to open it up. Inside the grave, you will find Beneviento’s Treasure, Berengario’s Chalice.

If you are struggling with ammo or funds in general, Berengario’s Chalice can be sold to Duke Merchant for a handsome sum of Lei and ensuring your financial worries are eliminated for a bit.