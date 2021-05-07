Gearbox Responds To Rumors About Assisting, Not Leading, Future Borderlands Games

Borderlands as a franchise will continue to see developer Gearbox Software leading development from the front.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford stated that recent rumors about the developer “assisting” or “co-developing” future Borderlands games are completely unfounded.

The Texas-based studio will always take charge of its beloved space-western role-playing franchise just as it has been doing for several years in running.

Pitchford hence assured fans that there will never be a situation where Gearbox Software is not fully involved with a Borderlands game whether that is a mainline installment or a spin-off.

I am told of rumors that Gearbox is "assisting" or "co-developing" another Borderlands game (or a new spin-off game). These rumors are NOT accurate. Gearbox is lead dev of any future games in the Borderlands franchise (or any Borderlands adjacent games) with no co-development. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 6, 2021

Pitchford had to jump in with clarification after a rumor about a Borderlands spin-off surfaced a few days back. Gearbox Software was said to be only contributing to its development instead of leading as the main developer.

The rumor birthed a few concerns since Gearbox Software was acquired by the Embracer Group earlier in the year as one of its new wholly-owned subsidiaries. Pitchford at the time assured that the merger will not change the ownership of the Borderlands IP which belongs to Gearbox Software and as such, Gearbox will continue to work with publisher 2K Games despite under a new parent company.

In the same vein, Gearbox Software does appear to be working on something new related to Borderlands. Pitchford has teased “amazing stuff” to be in the pipelines as well as one particular project he called “the big one” which could perhaps be Borderlands 4. However, fans should not expect an announcement anytime soon. The most recent Borderlands 3 is only a year old and still has a lot of content incoming.