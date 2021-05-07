Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Confirmed To Be PS5 Exclusive

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be officially releasing for PlayStation 5 in the coming months as part of another exclusivity arrangement.

According to a new trailer showcased earlier today, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be landing first on PS5 before gracing any other platforms. The exclusivity period will last “for at least six months earlier than any other format” and which means that even PS4 players who are still unable to find an available PS5 console will have to patiently wait their turn.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade was announced earlier in the year as an enhanced version to take full advantage of the powerful PlayStation 5 hardware and software. The upcoming upgrade will feature improved visuals and shorter loading times for starters, as well as better frame-rates and resolutions.

There will also be a PS5-exclusive DLC called Episode Intermission which will see the appearance of Yuffie Kisaragi as a playable character. Take note that PS4 owners will be able to upgrade their digital copies at no additional cost. However, the expansion Episode Intermission will have to be purchased separately. Those who purchase Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PS5 though will get the DLC as part of a complete bundle.

Other sorted additions by Square Enix include the ability to use a photo mode and traditional turn-based controls in the normal difficulty mode, the access to a new Materia Summon called Ramuh, and more.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade officially releases for PlayStation 5 on June 10, 2021. Square Enix has not clarified if other platforms will receive the enhanced version around the 2021 holiday season or if they will have to wait until after the new year begins.

Those interested should be prepared to part with $70 for the whole bundle on PS5 or $20 for just the Episode Intermission expansion. Expect Square Enix to share more details in the coming weeks since the publisher will be appearing at E3 2021.