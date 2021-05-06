The Last Of Us Remake Reportedly More Than Just A “Simple” Graphical Upgrade

The Last of Us Remake is reportedly keeping developer Naughty Dog busy these days as other in-development projects go through pre-production. That however does not make the upcoming remake a half-hearted attempt at milking the acclaimed PlayStation franchise.

According to a new report by GameReactor earlier today, The Last of Us Remake will not be a “simple” graphical upgrade. Naughty Dog plans to take full advantage of the “power and features” of PlayStation 5 as well as the evolved game engine used for The Last of Us Part 2.

Hence, while The Last of Us Remake will feature improved frame-rates, higher resolutions, and crispier textures; there will be “a few other things as well” to differ the upcoming remake from the existing PlayStation 4 remaster.

Let’s not blow expectations out of the water by hyping it up too much, but this won’t be a “simple” improvement of resolution, framerate and textures. The kennel is going to really take advantage of PlayStation 5’s power and features with the The Last of Us: Part II engine. Not just in terms of graphics, but a few other things as well.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog are yet to officially announce The Last of Us Part 2 Remake. The currently unannounced project was ousted by Bloomberg last month and is said to have been given to Naughty Dog right after The Last of Us Part 2 was finished last year.

The Last of Us was released back in 2013 for PlayStation 3 before being remastered in 2014 for PlayStation 4. The storied post-apocalyptic action-adventure game ended up being one of the best-selling PlayStation 3 games, while its remastered version became one of the best-selling PlayStation 4 games. By the end of 2019, the game had reportedly sold more than 20 million copies across all supported consoles.

It goes without saying that Naughty Dog has a reputation to maintain and as reported, the upcoming remake will offer much, much more on PlayStation 5. That perhaps also clues in a potentially higher retail price to accommodate the work being put in.