This New Pokemon Snap Hiding in the Sand Request Guide will show you how to get exactly the picture you need with Stunfisk and Octillery and what you’ll get as a reward for completing the request and successfully taking a snapshot of the two Pokemon.

New Pokemon Snap Hiding in the Sand Request

The Pokemons you will be targeting in Hiding in the Sand Request are Stunfisk and Octillery. You will get this request from Professor Mirror. The picture can be taken only if the course level is one or more. You will unlock this request once you have discovered a route that leads to a hidden beach in Blushing Beach.

At the end of the secret beach’s alternating path are Stunfisk and Octillery. You can also complete the request without ever going to the secret beach. However, the process for completing the Hiding in the Sand request using that method would be quite a challenge.

When you get close to the underwater Octillery, use scan mode to make the Stunfisk appear from under the sea.

You must throw the fluffruit at Stunfisk in order to electrocute the Octillery. Then, throw the Fluffruit over Stunfisk directly. Fluffruit lands on the water surface and sinks a few seconds later to the bottom. For the request to work, the fluffruit has to land on the Stunfisk.

It will generate a shock of electricity after the fluffruit lands on Stunfisk; this is not the photograph that meets the demand.

Stunfisk would deliver a second, bigger electric shock immediately after the first shock. Pick up a picture of this moment and make sure both Stunfisk and Octillery are in the snapshot. That will satisfy the requirement of the New Pokemon Hiding in the Sand Request.

After the Return to Sea request has been completed, the Eye 4 sticker can be used for editing images as a reward for completing the New Pokemon Snap Hiding in the Sand Request.