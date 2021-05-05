Activision Wants Its “New Potential Franchises” To Go Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile has convinced publisher Activision Blizzard that the future of all of its franchises lies on mobile platforms.

During an earnings call for the first quarter ended of the 2021 financial year, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick revealed (via MP1st) that Call of Duty: Mobile saw “tens of millions” of new players with its recent release in China.

Call of Duty: Mobile has now surpassed 500 million downloads and registered over $1 billion in revenue since its release back in 2019. The latter holds significance for Activision Blizzard since player-spending on Call of Duty: Mobile in China for the past quarter was nearly on par with the rest of the world.

Call of Duty: Warzone, alongside the recent Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War games, have already put up impressive numbers. Combining them with those of Call of Duty: Mobile has given Activision Blizzard a “template” to follow for its existing and upcoming franchises.

“Call of Duty is the template we are applying to our proven franchises as well as our new potential franchises as we attempt to grow our audiences to a billion players,” said Kotick.

The statement was given in light of how Call of Duty has been targeting “multiple entry points” in recent years, covering everything from free-to-play, premium, and mobile models across all platforms.

The picture becomes even clearer with how Blizzard Entertainment has been targeting the same with its franchises such as Diablo, or Diablo Immortal in particular for mobile devices which despite initial disappointments is expected to prove a lucrative initiative, especially in China.

Hence, going along with what Kotick said, Activision Blizzard can be expected to focus on mobile releases for all of its upcoming installments, as well as “new potential franchises” in the making, if they are any that is.