Xbox Exclusive Sunset Overdrive Trademarked By Sony

As you may already know, Sony Interactive Entertainment has acquired Insomniac Games, the studio behind some great games including Sunset Overdrive. Since Sony has acquired Insomniac, Xbox Exclusive Sunset Overdrive is also the property of Sony.

Now, Sony has trademarked the IP which has also ignited hopes of the game coming to PS4 and PS5 soon. Either way, sooner or later it’s expected to see Insomniac’s Sunset Overdrive on PlayStation platforms too. In fact, Insomniac did share an image of the game on twitter which many fans interpreted as a tease of Sunset Overdrive coming to PlayStation.

Moreover, there is another rumor making rounds on the internet via the notorious 4Chan. It seems to be a list of games Sony is going to show on it next State of Play. The alleged leaked list is as following:

Dreams+ (Media Molecule, PS5, July 29)

Project Cars 3 (Slightly Mad Studios, PS5, Fall 2021)

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games, PS4 & PS5, October 12)

Symphogear Unite (Media.Vision/Koei Tecmo, PS4 & PS5, 2022)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive, PS4 & PS5, October)

Sonic Colors Ultimate (Sonic Team/Sega, PS4 & PS5, September 14)

The Mitchells vs The Machines: Overcharged (Wayfoward, PS4 & PS5, November 25)

Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar/Take Two Interactive, PS5, October)

Sunset Overdrive Refreshed Edition (Insomniac Games/Xbox Game Studios, PS4 & PS5, Fall 2021)

Sunset Apocalypse (Insomniac Games, PS5, TBA)

As you can see, there are not one but two Sunset games mentioned in the list. If somehow, the leaked list is true, Sunset Apocalypse could be an expansion type new game just like Spider-Man Miles Morales. Insomniac is indeed working on new games for PlayStation 5. But we are not sure which IPs they are working on.

I guess we will have to wait for the next State of Play from Sony which could be around E3 2021. Until then, all of this is mere speculation.