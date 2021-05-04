Resident Evil 8 Design Is A Hybrid Of Resident Evil 7 And Resident Evil 4

When Resident Evil 8 was first announced, the parallels to Resident Evil 4 were immediate. With the game taking place in a mysterious village filled with creepy villagers and monsters, plus a merchant with an English accent, it was undeniable. However, it won’t be a straight retread. Resident Evil 8 design will mix them instead.

Resident Evil 7 was a radical departure from normal Resident Evil fare in a number of ways. In addition to the first-person perspective that Resident Evil 8 keeps, resource management also made a return from the last three entries of the series, which were more like third-person shooters with zombies mixed in.

However, once again placing the game back in a strange village ran the risk of once again making a more actionized game that would detract from the horror. Director Morimasa Sato, however, was aware of the risks, and thus made the decision to hybridize the style of the two games instead of completely changing 7’s feel.

As players have seen in the gameplay demos of Resident Evil 8, resource management and stealth are still a big part of the game. Ethan Winters doesn’t have many weapons, and is stuck in a strange castle with no way out, to say nothing of the horrific abilities of Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters.

As such, gathering items and making sure to conserve them until the right time is all the more important. Resident Evil 8 has also been shown to have crafting mechanics, so it’s possible that actual ammunition will be scarce and you’ll have to conserve it as much as possible or risk being vulnerable at the wrong time.

The Resident Evil 8 design is also more open-world than previous entries. Players can explore Castle Dimitrescu’s village in an open-world format, entering houses to scavenge for supplies and meeting various NPCs.

Even with the increased methods of action, there are still going to be several different ways that players can use in order to overcome enemies in Resident Evil 8 design. So hopefully, when the game finally comes out later this month, the mixing of Resident Evil 7 and 4 will be able to work well together. The game releases May 7 on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, and PC.