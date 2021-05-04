Halo Infinite FOV, Graphics Settings Revealed For Both PC, Xbox

Halo Infinite will unsurprisingly feature a field-of-view (FOV) slider for the PC version to side with modern-day expectations of PC players. What should be surprising though is that there will be a FOV slider for the Xbox version as well.

According to a new edition of Inside Infinite from last week, developer 343 Industries revealed that Halo Infinite has been designed to offer the same competitive experience on all supported platforms. Hence, features like FOV settings which are more standard on PC will be available on console as well.

While showcasing the graphics options of the game, 343 Industries confirmed that players will be able to customize their FOV settings from 78 FOV (default) to 120 FOV if needed. The adjustable FOV settings will furthermore work in tandem with different aspect ratios in Halo Infinite starting from the basic 16:9 to 21:9 to a maximum of 32:9 for super ultrawide displays.

The graphics options of Halo Infinite on PC will be packed with a number of wonders. The new installment will for example feature dynamic resolution scaling with the added option to cap (or uncap) frame rates. The competitive crowd will be able to hence manage and maintain their frame-rates based on their PC hardware to ensure they are getting the most out of the game.

In addition to FOV and dynamic resolution scaling, Halo Infinite on PC will feature many other graphics options as well such as texture filtering and quality, geometry quality, reflections, depth of field, shadow quality, dynamic lighting, and anti-aliasing.

Microsoft recently announced that players playing Halo Infinite multiplayer on PC (Microsoft Store and Steam) will be able to play with friends on Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. All multiplayer progression earned including customization and stats will carry forth across all of the said platforms. The commendable support for cross-play and cross-progression when playing online is part of Microsoft’s goal of “building communities around games, not devices.”

Halo Infinite releases in fall 2021.