Fable 4 Will By Powered By ForzaTech Engine

The new and upcoming Fable 4 will apparently use the proprietary ForzaTech engine to power its rich next-generation open-world setting.

According to a new job listing spotted earlier today, developer Turn 10 Studios has been busy adding new features like ray tracing lighting to ForzaTech to support three triple-a in-development Xbox franchises, as well as “enriching the toolset to support an open world action RPG – Fable.”

Do you want to have a major impact on 3 AAA titles in development across 2 beloved Xbox franchises? ForzaTech is the engine, tools, and pipelines that drive both the Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon series of games. In addition to adding new features like raytracing to support the next console generation, we are also enriching the toolset to support an open world action RPG – Fable.

Turn 10 Studios has been helming Forza Motorsport for more than a decade in running and is currently working on a new Forza Motorsport 8. The new Fable 4 has been tasked to developer Playground Games which has been helming Forza Horizon for the past decade. It hence reasons that both studios have been collaborating to evolve the existing in-house ForzaTech engine which has so far powered the open worlds of the Forza games.

Fable 4 was previously rumored to be using Unreal Engine 5 which was shut down by Playground Games recently. The developer noted at the time that its new Fable reboot will be using an entirely custom-made graphics engine instead of a third-party commercial one.

Microsoft is strongly believed to be bringing Fable 4 to its upcoming E3 2021 press briefing. The publisher has already been confirming to be part of the new all-digital rendition of the annual trade show but principal animator Chris Goodall recently teased to be “making something” for E3 2021 which may as well be him teasing Fable fans.

Fable 4 will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.