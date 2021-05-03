New Pokemon Snap A Figure of Beauty Request Guide

This guide is a walkthrough of the A Figure of Beauty Request in the New Pokemon Snap. We have included all the details about the types of Pokemon you need to snap and the method of snapping the required photo.

New Pokemon Snap A Figure of Beauty Request

You will be requested to capture a snap of Liepard by Rita after you have obtained the Melody Player as part of A Figure of Beauty. After it, this text will appear:

“I saw Liepard standing up on its hind legs! I wasn’t able to get a picture of it, though. I hope I get another chance to see it.”

So, as the jungle (night) route begins, you will see an Arbok curled up and sleeping on top of a tree. Toss some fruit at the Arbok to make it fall off the tree. As the Arbok falls down, it will make a nearby Liepard that is hiding behind the tree run away. It will hide in the grass behind the tree then. Throw an Illumina Orb at it to make it run away again.

Further through the track, you will come across a Liepard that will be sleeping on top of a tree. Play the Melody to wake it up.

Continue further down the track, and finally, you will encounter a pack of Liepard that will be asleep. As they wake up, four of them will come together. Toss an Illumina Orb at them and one of them will stand on its hind legs. This is the exact moment when you should snap a photo of the Liepard to complete Rita’s request.