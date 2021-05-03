Pokemon Go Snap Celebration Event Guide

This Guide covers the all-new Pokemon Go Snap Celebration Event. We will be telling you everything related to this event, including the starting and ending dates, what to expect from the event, the awards and limited-time Pokemon that will be available, and a whole lot of other details.

Pokemon Go Snap Celebration Event

This event is coming to Pokemon Go in celebration of the release of Pokemon Snap and is heavily inspired by the Lental region of Pokemon Snap. We will be talking about the limited-time Research tasks and their rewards as well. But first, let’s discuss the timings of this event.

Snap Celebration Event Time and Date

The Pokemon Go Snap Celebration Event will begin on Saturday, 29th April at 10:00 am and end on Sunday, 2nd May at 8:00 pm local time. During this period, you can enjoy the event to its fullest by doing limited-time research tasks and reap their rewards.

And hey, the Shiny Smeargle will be spawning during this event, and you have a good chance of capturing one.

Snap Celebration Event Field Research Tasks

These are the limited time Research Tasks that you can complete during this event, along with their rewards:

Research Task Rewards Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon Croagunk, Wooper, Stunky, Stunfisk, and Wrumple Encounter Use 5 Golden Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon Lapras Encounter, Alolan, and Vulpix Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon 3 Pinap Berries or Razz Berries Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokemon Skarmory or Mantine encounter, Dodrio

Snap Celebration Event Quests

Since the event is Pokemon Snap based, your main quest task revolves around taking pictures of Pokemon. You can take a picture of a Pokemon by pressing the camera button at the top of the screen. It is as easy as that.

The main quest is divided into 4 Steps, and completing all tasks of each step will reward you with different items and boosts. All 4 Steps and their tasks will be discussed below in detail

Step 1

Take a Snapshot of Aipom, Metapod, or Lotad in the wild, this will reward you with five PokeBalls

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon, this gets you the Bunnelby encounter

Take 3 Snapshots of wild Pokemon and receive the Meowth encounter

Completing all three stages of Step 1 will get you 750 XP, Dodrio encounter, five Nanab Berries

Step 2

Take a Snapshot of Trapinch, Sandshrew, or Cacnea in the wild to get 10 PokeBalls

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon, and gain a Sandshrew encounter

Take 3 Snapshots of wild Ground Pokemon to get an Onix encounter

Completing all three stages of Step 2 will get you 1250 XP, five Razz Berries, Skamory encounter

Step 3

Take a Snapshot of Chinchou, Ducklett, or Finneon in the wild to be awarded 10 Great Balls

Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokemon, and gain a Wailmer encounter

Take 3 Snapshots of wild Water Pokemon, and you will get a Qwilfish encounter in return

Completing all three stages of Step 3 will get you 2000 XP, Matine encounter, five Pinap Berries

Step 4

Take 15 Snapshots of Wild Pokemon, and get 10 Great Balls

Take a Snapshot of Mantine, Dodrio, or Skamory in the wild to receive a Skorupi encounter

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon and gain 1000 Stardust

Completing all three stages of Step 4 will get you 8000 XP, Clamperl encounter

Snap Celebration Event Boosted Spawns

During the Snap Celebration Event, the following Pokemon will have a boosted spawns, and shiny versions of a few Pokemon will also spawn during this event

Skamory (shiny available)

Trapinch (shiny available)

Aipom (shiny available)

Audino

Cacnea

Metapod

Sandshrew (shiny available)

Chinchou (shiny available)

Dodrio

Ducklett

Lotad (shiny available)

Magikarp (shiny available)

Mantine

Finneon

Geodude

Hoothoot

Snap Celebration Event Raid Pokemon

The following Pokemon can be fought as raid bosses during the Snap Celebration Event:

One – Star Raids

Espurr

Ducklett

Shinx (shiny available)

Trapinch (shiny available)

Bulbasaur (shiny available)

Three – Star Raids

Venusaur (shiny available)

Tyranitar

Vaporeon

Meganium

Hippowdon

Sharpedo

Five – Star Raids

Tornadus Incarnate (shiny available)

Landorus Incarnate (shiny available)

Thundurus Incarnate (shiny available)

Mega Raids

Lopunny (shiny available)

Venusaur (shiny available)

Abomasnow (shiny available)

This covers all of the activities you can do and the rewards they offer during the Pokemon Go Snap Celebration Event.