Pokemon Go Snap Celebration Event Guide

This Guide covers the all-new Pokemon Go Snap Celebration Event. We will be telling you everything related to this event, including the starting and ending dates, what to expect from the event, the awards and limited-time Pokemon that will be available, and a whole lot of other details.
Pokemon Go Snap Celebration Event
This event is coming to Pokemon Go in celebration of the release of Pokemon Snap and is heavily inspired by the Lental region of Pokemon Snap. We will be talking about the limited-time Research tasks and their rewards as well. But first, let’s discuss the timings of this event.
Snap Celebration Event Time and Date
The Pokemon Go Snap Celebration Event will begin on Saturday, 29th April at 10:00 am and end on Sunday, 2nd May at 8:00 pm local time. During this period, you can enjoy the event to its fullest by doing limited-time research tasks and reap their rewards.
And hey, the Shiny Smeargle will be spawning during this event, and you have a good chance of capturing one.
Snap Celebration Event Field Research Tasks
These are the limited time Research Tasks that you can complete during this event, along with their rewards:
|Research Task
|Rewards
|Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon
|Croagunk, Wooper, Stunky, Stunfisk, and Wrumple Encounter
|Use 5 Golden Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon
|Lapras Encounter, Alolan, and Vulpix
|Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon
|3 Pinap Berries or Razz Berries
|Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokemon
|Skarmory or Mantine encounter, Dodrio
Snap Celebration Event Quests
Since the event is Pokemon Snap based, your main quest task revolves around taking pictures of Pokemon. You can take a picture of a Pokemon by pressing the camera button at the top of the screen. It is as easy as that.
The main quest is divided into 4 Steps, and completing all tasks of each step will reward you with different items and boosts. All 4 Steps and their tasks will be discussed below in detail
Step 1
- Take a Snapshot of Aipom, Metapod, or Lotad in the wild, this will reward you with five PokeBalls
- Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon, this gets you the Bunnelby encounter
- Take 3 Snapshots of wild Pokemon and receive the Meowth encounter
Completing all three stages of Step 1 will get you 750 XP, Dodrio encounter, five Nanab Berries
Step 2
- Take a Snapshot of Trapinch, Sandshrew, or Cacnea in the wild to get 10 PokeBalls
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon, and gain a Sandshrew encounter
- Take 3 Snapshots of wild Ground Pokemon to get an Onix encounter
Completing all three stages of Step 2 will get you 1250 XP, five Razz Berries, Skamory encounter
Step 3
- Take a Snapshot of Chinchou, Ducklett, or Finneon in the wild to be awarded 10 Great Balls
- Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokemon, and gain a Wailmer encounter
- Take 3 Snapshots of wild Water Pokemon, and you will get a Qwilfish encounter in return
Completing all three stages of Step 3 will get you 2000 XP, Matine encounter, five Pinap Berries
Step 4
- Take 15 Snapshots of Wild Pokemon, and get 10 Great Balls
- Take a Snapshot of Mantine, Dodrio, or Skamory in the wild to receive a Skorupi encounter
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon and gain 1000 Stardust
Completing all three stages of Step 4 will get you 8000 XP, Clamperl encounter
Snap Celebration Event Boosted Spawns
During the Snap Celebration Event, the following Pokemon will have a boosted spawns, and shiny versions of a few Pokemon will also spawn during this event
- Skamory (shiny available)
- Trapinch (shiny available)
- Aipom (shiny available)
- Audino
- Cacnea
- Metapod
- Sandshrew (shiny available)
- Chinchou (shiny available)
- Dodrio
- Ducklett
- Lotad (shiny available)
- Magikarp (shiny available)
- Mantine
- Finneon
- Geodude
- Hoothoot
Snap Celebration Event Raid Pokemon
The following Pokemon can be fought as raid bosses during the Snap Celebration Event:
One – Star Raids
- Espurr
- Ducklett
- Shinx (shiny available)
- Trapinch (shiny available)
- Bulbasaur (shiny available)
Three – Star Raids
- Venusaur (shiny available)
- Tyranitar
- Vaporeon
- Meganium
- Hippowdon
- Sharpedo
Five – Star Raids
- Tornadus Incarnate (shiny available)
- Landorus Incarnate (shiny available)
- Thundurus Incarnate (shiny available)
Mega Raids
- Lopunny (shiny available)
- Venusaur (shiny available)
- Abomasnow (shiny available)
This covers all of the activities you can do and the rewards they offer during the Pokemon Go Snap Celebration Event.