Our guide will tell you how to Find the Crimson Key in Returnal and will get you up to speed with everything that you need to know about the Crimson Key in Returnal, including its use, its location, and most importantly, how to find it.

How to Find the Crimson Key in Returnal

Crimson Key is essentially used to unlock the portal gate that allows you to enter the second biome of the game, the Crimson Wastes. Below, you’ll find how you can obtain this key. So, let’s begin!

Finding the Crimson Key

You can acquire the Crimson Key from the room of the first boss of Returnal – Phrike, in the Overgrown Ruins.

The Crimson Key is actually dropped by the Phrike Boss. So, to get your hands on it, you’ll have to defeat the boss first. After beating Phrike, you’ll find the Crimson Key at the exact same spot where you finish off the boss. So, pick it up and return to the room where you found the locked room. If you die on your way, simply go back to the room Phrike boss room and collect it once more.

Anyhow, when you get there, you’ll find that this locked gate, is in fact, an inactive portal. To activate it, take the Crimson Key near to it. It’ll swirl into a biome-shifting portal, transferring you to the next area of the game.

Note that once you’ve activated the portal, it’ll remain open throughout the entirety of your time in Returnal, regardless of what happens next.