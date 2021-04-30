In Returnal, Artifacts are one-time use items that, once used, affect you throughout the game. On the other hand, Suit artifacts provide buffs that only last for a small period. Artifacts and Suit Artifacts are scattered throughout different biomes, and in this Returnal Artifacts Locations guide, we will list down all Artifacts and Suit Artifacts that are present in Returnal.
Returnal Artifacts Locations
Below we have listed down all the artifacts, what effect(s) they provide, and their locations.
Astronaut Figurine
When you die, you resurrect in the exact location immediately.
Artifact Location: Found in Overgrown Ruins after completing the House sequence. Also purchasable from the store in the first biome.
Blown Nightlight
Weapon damage increases by 10% when at Full or Low Integrity.
Artifact Location: Overgrown Ruins. Also purchasable from the store in the first biome.
Broken Calibrator
Gain Weapon Proficiency
Artifact Location: All biomes
Worn Calibrator
Gain Weapon Proficiency
Artifact Location: All biomes
Pristine Calibrator
Gain lots of Weapon Proficiency
Artifact Location: All biomes
Enhanced Calibrator
Gain lots of Weapon Proficiency
Artifact Location: All biomes
Pulsating Mass
Attaching or detaching Parasites will improve your Max Integrity
Artifact Location: All biomes
Recharging Response
Alt fire cooldown reduces by five seconds when you are hit.
Artifact Location: All biomes
Recharging Overload
Alt fire cooldown reduces by three seconds when successful overloads happen.
Artifact Location: All biomes
Wound Seekers
Low health targets are dealt 30% more damage.
Artifact Location: All biomes
Unfed Pod
Each attached parasite gains 20% additional power.
Artifact Location: All biomes
Blade Balancer
Grants a more powerful melee attack.
Artifact Location: All biomes
Damaged Robot
Personal item. Increases invulnerability time after getting hit.
Artifact Location: All biomes
Energy Manipulator
Protection increases by 20% when you use a consumable.
Artifact Location: All biomes
Fractal Nail
While you have a Malfunction, get +10% Weapon Damage.
Artifact Location: All biomes
Modular Calibrator
Gain lots of Weapon Proficiency
Artifact Location: All biomes
Music Box
When nearby a secret location, it plays a sound.
Artifact Location: All biomes
Phantom Limb
Effect: 10% chance to repair Integrity when eliminating hostiles.
Artifact Location: All biomes
Suit Artifacts Locations
Below we have listed down all the Suit artifacts, what effect(s) they provide, and their locations.
Execution Coolant
Reduce Alt-Fire Cooldown by five seconds when you perform a melee kill.
Artifact Location: All biomes
Repair Circuit
When you gain or fix malfunctions, it will repair Integrity.
Artifact Location: All biomes
Adrenaline Stimulants
5% Weapon Damage per Adrenaline Level is gained.
Artifact Location: All biomes
Emergency Stimulants
Get +15% Weapon Damage at low Integrity.
Artifact Location: All biomes
Execution Bolts
Generate two energy bolts that hit the two nearest hostiles when you perform a melee kill.
Artifact Location: All biomes
Overload Bolts
Generate two energy bolts that hit the two nearest hostiles when you perform a successful overload.
Artifact Location: All biomes