In Returnal, Artifacts are one-time use items that, once used, affect you throughout the game. On the other hand, Suit artifacts provide buffs that only last for a small period. Artifacts and Suit Artifacts are scattered throughout different biomes, and in this Returnal Artifacts Locations guide, we will list down all Artifacts and Suit Artifacts that are present in Returnal.

Returnal Artifacts Locations

Below we have listed down all the artifacts, what effect(s) they provide, and their locations.

Astronaut Figurine

When you die, you resurrect in the exact location immediately.

Artifact Location: Found in Overgrown Ruins after completing the House sequence. Also purchasable from the store in the first biome.

Blown Nightlight

Weapon damage increases by 10% when at Full or Low Integrity.

Artifact Location: Overgrown Ruins. Also purchasable from the store in the first biome.

Broken Calibrator

Gain Weapon Proficiency

Artifact Location: All biomes

Worn Calibrator

Gain Weapon Proficiency

Artifact Location: All biomes

Pristine Calibrator

Gain lots of Weapon Proficiency

Artifact Location: All biomes

Enhanced Calibrator

Gain lots of Weapon Proficiency

Artifact Location: All biomes

Pulsating Mass

Attaching or detaching Parasites will improve your Max Integrity

Artifact Location: All biomes

Recharging Response

Alt fire cooldown reduces by five seconds when you are hit.

Artifact Location: All biomes

Recharging Overload

Alt fire cooldown reduces by three seconds when successful overloads happen.

Artifact Location: All biomes

Wound Seekers

Low health targets are dealt 30% more damage.

Artifact Location: All biomes

Unfed Pod

Each attached parasite gains 20% additional power.

Artifact Location: All biomes

Blade Balancer

Grants a more powerful melee attack.

Artifact Location: All biomes

Damaged Robot

Personal item. Increases invulnerability time after getting hit.

Artifact Location: All biomes

Energy Manipulator

Protection increases by 20% when you use a consumable.

Artifact Location: All biomes

Fractal Nail

While you have a Malfunction, get +10% Weapon Damage.

Artifact Location: All biomes

Modular Calibrator

Gain lots of Weapon Proficiency

Artifact Location: All biomes

Music Box

When nearby a secret location, it plays a sound.

Artifact Location: All biomes

Phantom Limb

Effect: 10% chance to repair Integrity when eliminating hostiles.

Artifact Location: All biomes

Suit Artifacts Locations

Below we have listed down all the Suit artifacts, what effect(s) they provide, and their locations.

Execution Coolant

Reduce Alt-Fire Cooldown by five seconds when you perform a melee kill.

Artifact Location: All biomes

Repair Circuit

When you gain or fix malfunctions, it will repair Integrity.

Artifact Location: All biomes

Adrenaline Stimulants

5% Weapon Damage per Adrenaline Level is gained.

Artifact Location: All biomes

Emergency Stimulants

Get +15% Weapon Damage at low Integrity.

Artifact Location: All biomes

Execution Bolts

Generate two energy bolts that hit the two nearest hostiles when you perform a melee kill.

Artifact Location: All biomes

Overload Bolts

Generate two energy bolts that hit the two nearest hostiles when you perform a successful overload.

Artifact Location: All biomes