Outriders Gets Biggest Patch (1.07) To Date, Full Patch Notes

Despite the anticipation and the hype, Outriders had a rough launch. People Can Fly has been busy after the launch in fixing Outriders. We have received multiple patches before but now, People Can Fly has released “the biggest update to date”, version 1.07 for Outriders.

The good news is that the Patch 1.07 addresses a lot of issues in the game. The bad news? Well, the patch still doesn’t fix the inventory wipe and character issues. Both of these fixes were most demanded by the players and they will have to wait longer to get them fixed. However, the developer has reassured that those fixes are still being worked and will release soon.

If you are looking for patch notes for for latest (1.07) Outriders updates, they are as following:

Outriders Update 1.07 Patch Notes

There is a long list of fixes and improvements. The main and most demanded fixes based on community feedback is as following:

Fixed a number of crashes throughout the game.

Fixed a number of issues, bugs and crashes associated with multiplayer.

Resolved an issue that could cause players to get stuck on the “Sign In” screen.

Lots of resolutions for gear, mods, skill, quest, level & lighting bugs

[REBALANCE] AI snipers now give players more time to dodge their shots.

[REBALANCE] Reduced the amount of knockback from creatures in the Stargrave expedition.

There is now also a greater delay between spawns and a reduced number of the offending creatures.

Fixed a bug where a skill damage improvement mod on gear with a higher level than the player would actually reduce damage when used at lower World Tiers.

Fixed a bug that was causing a number of mods to not properly trigger their On Shot/On Critical Shot effects if said shot was a killing shot

Fixed a bug that caused the Trickster’s “Hunt the Prey” skill to not teleport but still go into cooldown

[PC] Fixed an issue whereby old crash dumps were not being properly cleared from the player’s system.

Note: These are the 300MB files that were previously left behind.

[PC] Added support for rebinding the Fn; Delete; End; PageDown; Insert Home; PageUp; Print Screen; Scroll Lock; CapsLock; keys.

[PC] The available FOV for configuration has been increased from 90 to 130.

This is just a list of few main fixes and improvements. If you want to read the full patch notes, you can visit here.

As you can see, the notorious Sign-In Bug has been fixed. Moreover, on PC the bug that hoarded crash files and occupied space on your hard drive unnecessarily has also been fixed.

As for servers maintenance, they should be back up anytime now. People Can Fly have also mentioned that they are aware of some armor and survivability related issues and they will fix that soon.