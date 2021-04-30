Microtransactions Hit Doom Eternal With Premium Skin Packs

Doom Eternal has received microtransactions nearly a year after release and slightly more than that after assurances by developer Id Software to not include any premium cosmetics.

Following a new update earlier today, Doom Eternal now features two premium cosmetic packs (via VGC) across all supported platforms: the Doomicorn Master Collection and the Series One cosmetic packs.

The first one introduces unicorn-themed skins, podiums, animations and nameplates at the cost of $5 while the second one introduces a dozen character and weapon skins, animations, nameplates, and icons at the cost of $9.

Doomicorn Master cosmetics were previously only available through Twitch. Series One cosmetics on the other hand were previously available through grinding during the first season. Both cosmetic packs were hence free at the time they were released but were then removed afterwards. Their arrival in Doom Eternal now gives players the option to unlock them if they missed out previously but by spending real-world currency.

Back in January 2020, creative director Hugo Martin assured that Doom Eternal will have no microtransactions or an in-game store. He also assured that Id Software wants to offer a complete experience inside of the $60 retail price, and which throws out any possibility of paid skins. The developer however has seemingly taken a U-turn on that assurance.

That being said, the said cosmetics are just there to “look cool” and have no impact on gameplay. The real problem comes with pay-to-win cosmetics, but microtransactions which were never supposed to happen in Doom Eternal will still likely make players frown.

Doom Eternal is the sequel to the 2016 Doom reboot and was released for PC and previous-generation consoles in March 2020. The game landed on Nintendo Switch during the 2020 holiday season and remains to receive a native release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X somewhere in the coming months.