Day One Mass Effect Legendary Edition Patch Will Be 11 Gigs To Improve Performance

These days it seems like no game can launch without a day-one patch, and the upcoming Mass Effect Legendary Edition is no exception. The day one Mass Effect Legendary Edition patch will be an 11 gigabyte download to improve the game’s performance when it releases, mainly focusing around graphics and performance.

This information came via the game’s first update that’s already on Playstation servers. While the trilogy isn’t out yet, the update does make mention of the 11 gigabyte day one patch that will need to be downloaded once it does release.

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a remastered version of Bioware’s critically acclaimed science fiction trilogy, where players take on the role of Commander Shepard as you attempt to stop all life in the galaxy from being wiped out by the Reapers, an armada of sentient starships.

Of course, with the games being upscaled to run with improved graphics on modern consoles and PCs, that means that over 30,000 new textures are going to have to be loaded in, especially if all three entries are going to be capable of running at 4K resolution.

Combined with the improved framerate for the trilogy, along with the upgraded lighting and visual effects, and the Mass Effect Legendary Edition patch seems quite necessary so that the game can actually keep up with everything that it has to load in.

Along with all of the new visuals being added in, the patch notes also make mention of “miscellaneous content fixes”, so it’s possible that formerly dodgy bits of coding in the original games that were never fixed are being fixed now.

BioWare had already made it clear that several changes were going to be made to Mass Effect 3 in particular, as the game’s main mechanic of readying a force to take Earth back from the Reapers would be getting changes to account for ways of getting more readiness that had previously been available, but weren’t now.

You can download the Mass Effect Legendary Edition patch and play the game itself when it releases on May 14 for the Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The games are also compatible with next-gen consoles.