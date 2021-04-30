Being a rogue-lite, the saving mechanism is quite different in Returnal and we have compiled this guide to clear out the ambiguities regarding saving and checkpoints and show you how to save in Returnal. Without any further ado, let’s get started

How to Save in Returnal

Returnal is a rogue-lite game. That means you’re put back right at the start of the game when you die. In this game, you can’t save your game since there are no save points. You always get back to Selene’s ship named Helios if you switched off your PS5 console, leaving you with nothing but your pistol yet again. The same fate awaits you after death.

The only way to save the game is by the auto-save feature. The game saves the game automatically as you achieve your objectives, finding objects and defeating bosses.

Upgraded skills like laser sword will stay with you forever, but if you have defeated a boss already, you can choose not to fight that boss again. On the other hand, if you have picked up a weapon like a shotgun and you die somehow, you will have to find and equip that weapon all over again.

Put your PS5 in Rest Mode

If you want to take a break, the easiest way to do it is to place the PS5 console in rest mode and pause the game. Rest Mode lets you pick up where you left without having to return to the beginning.

You can do this by holding the PlayStation button, scrolling right to the power button, and clicking on the rest mode option. That way, your PlayStation will go into Rest Mode, and when you turn on your PlayStation, you will be starting the game exactly where you left it.

Turning off Returnal means you will be losing your progress. Death means the same, so the stakes are high, and this is essentially the only way you can take a break from the game without losing your mind.

Rest Mode is something that can be significantly used to your advantage when you’re super deep in a run.