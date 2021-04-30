Call Of Duty: Warzone Welcomes Toys For Bob For Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone apparently requires all hands on deck for its third season and as such, developer Toys for Bob will now be assisting content development for the battle royale mayhem.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Toys for Bob announced that it was “proud to support development” for the third season of Warzone and that fans should “look forward to more to come” in the near future.

Toys for Bob is proud to support development for Season 3 of Call of Duty #Warzone, and look forward to more to come. #LETSGO dev squads! #Verdansk84 pic.twitter.com/ERmFSWeaIk — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) April 29, 2021

The announcement however has birthed a few concerns. Toys for Bob helmed not only the Spyro Reignited Trilogy but also Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. With publisher Activision assigning the studio to the Call of Duty franchise, questions are being raised on the future of the Crash and Spyro franchises.

Several senior staffers have already exited Toys for Bob but which may or may not be linked to the new Call of Duty assignments. Earlier today, character designer and illustrator Nicholas Kole, who worked on both of the recent Spyro and Crash installments, confirmed that he and many others have been let go.

In addition, game designer Blake Maloof also confirmed that he had left Toys for Bob “on [his] own terms.”

It’s the end of an era, but I wish my former coworkers still with TFB all the best with what’s ahead! — Nicholas Kole (@FromHappyRock) April 30, 2021

I no longer work at Toys for Bob… 😥 https://t.co/58NbuvSbZz — Blake the Non-Binary Robot (@nonbinary_robot) April 29, 2021

Activision now has nearly all of its major studios working on Call of Duty. Infinity Ward, Treyarch, Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software, and High Moon Studio were already involved. Toys for Bob is the latest addition to the family and so is Beenox for that matter.

Beenox was recently rumored to have been given the reins to work on a new Spyro 4 game which was originally tasked to Vicarious Visions, which in turn is now working on the Diablo franchise after its merger with Blizzard.