Steam Needs To Reduce Its Revenue Cut On Game Sales: GDC Survey

Steam remains as the largest digital marketplace for PC games and for that reason alone continues to attract developers all year long. When it comes to earning however, developers feel that the platform, as popular as it is, desperately needs to revisit its revenue sharing policies.

According to a new survey conducted by the Game Developers Conference (GDC) on growing trends in the game industry, only 6 percent of participating developers said (via PC Gamer) that Steam as well as other digital marketplaces are in their rights to take 30 percent (or more) from game sales.

The vast majority though were against the 30-percent revenue sharing model and in fact believes that Steam is not justified in earning its 30 percent revenue cut. The notion though has been voiced many times before over the years.

A couple of years back, the heated competition from the Epic Games Store forced Steam to rethink its business model. Epic Games Store set its revenue cut at just 12 percent of each game sale which was more or less a direct challenge posed to others including the Apple and Google stores.

Steam, as a result, reduced its share of profits but for only best-selling games. The long-running PC marketplace now takes 25 percent for game sales between $10 million and $50 million, and 20 percent from game sales over $50 million. That however is still not enough as far as PC developers are concerned.

Coincidentally, Microsoft announced just earlier today that it will be empowering PC game developers by increasing their revenue split on each game sold on its Microsoft Store. From August 1 onwards, PC game developers will be entitled to 88 percent instead of 70 percent on every game sale made on Microsoft Store.

It remains to be seen if the ever-changing industry trends will convince Steam and its creator Valve to take similar steps.