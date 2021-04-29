Overwatch 2 Release Date Is Still Years Away, Says New Game Director

After Jeff Kaplan left Blizzard Entertainment following 20 years of working there, his successor, Aaron Keller, appears to be following his lead in regards to exactly when the Overwatch 2 release date is. Mainly, that the game isn’t going to be rushed out and might come out in 2022 or maybe even 2023.

Overwatch 2 was first announced in 2019, and since then details on it have been fairly scarce. While we do know that the game will focus around rebuilding Overwatch in the middle of a new Omnic Crisis, and will have a single-player mode, we haven’t seen any new cinematics or any new characters that would be appearing.

After the release of the announcement trailer, many people believed that a 2021 Overwatch release date was likely, but with the Covid-19 pandemic hitting many industries hard, including game development, it doesn’t seem like that’s anywhere near a possibility anymore, even if Blizzard wasn’t going to rush it out to begin with.

Even if the Overwatch 2 release date has been pushed back, however, that doesn’t mean that there’s trouble with the development. In an interview with GameSpot, Keller said that the last thing the team wants to do is push the game out before it’s ready, even if players are wondering what new modes and heroes may be in the game.

With how successful the original Overwatch was, it’s no surprise that Blizzard wants to make sure its sequel comes out running as smoothly as possible. Of course, at the same time, no news about the game means we have no idea if Overwatch 2 crossplay will be included, though Blizzard may be sitting on that announcement until the game is closer to release.

Even if the Overwatch 2 release date is still nowhere close, at least it’s a small bit of comfort to know that Blizzard is still working on it, and is doing their best to make sure that the game is perfect when it does release.