Microsoft Store To Reduce Its Revenue Share From Each PC Game Sold

Microsoft has taken steps to further empower PC game developers through a new revenue sharing policy of its official Microsoft Store.

According to an announcement made earlier today, the developer share of sales will be increased from 70 percent to 88 percent on August 1, 2021. That means PC game developers will be entitled to an extra 18 percent net revenue share on every game sale made on Microsoft Store.

“A clear, no-strings-attached revenue share means developers can bring more games to more players and find greater commercial success from doing so,” further reads the announcement.

30 percent has for long been an industry standard when it comes to digital marketplaces taking a cut of revenue from each game sold. Steam, as the largest and most popular PC platform right now, has been following a 30 to 70 percent cut in its favor for years. With the competition heating up however, Steam was forced a couple of years back to revise its revenue sharing policy with developers.

While Steam still keeps 30 percent of all sales made through its platform, game sales between $10 million and $50 million reduce the revenue split to 25 percent for Steam. Furthermore, game sales after $50 million reduce the revenue split more to 20 percent, meaning that best-selling games on Steam see their developers rake in 80 percent on each sale made, which is still lesser than what Microsoft Store will be offering in a few months.

“We’ll continue listening to the community to ensure we’re delivering on our promises, and respecting how players choose to play,” notes Microsoft. “This is especially true as we head into the second half of 2021, when our work across the entire PC ecosystem has the potential to come together in a way that propels the industry forward and brings great games to more gamers around the world.”

Microsoft has some heavyweights arriving in the coming months. Halo Infinite was always going to be an anticipated holiday release but Microsoft has now been said to be pushing to get Starfield out before the end of the year as well. With both games being day-one offerings on Xbox Game Pass, it goes without saying that Halo Infinite and Starfield landing on PC this year will be defining moments for PC gamers.